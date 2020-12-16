D.C. Best Theater and Performing Arts Venues
Second only to New York City in number of theater productions annually, DC has a respectable performing arts scene where each season, nearly 80 professional area theaters stage more than 350 productions. Spearheading this movement is the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts which hosts approximately 3,000 events a year to more than two million people. In recent years, DC has experienced a growth of independent theaters, performance spaces, and troupes with more compelling productions.