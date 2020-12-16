Where are you going?
D.C. Best Theater and Performing Arts Venues

Collected by Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Second only to New York City in number of theater productions annually, DC has a respectable performing arts scene where each season, nearly 80 professional area theaters stage more than 350 productions. Spearheading this movement is the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts which hosts approximately 3,000 events a year to more than two million people. In recent years, DC has experienced a growth of independent theaters, performance spaces, and troupes with more compelling productions.
Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

641 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
If you’re looking for a Broadway-style show, you won’t find it at Woolly Mammoth. Instead, if you want bleeding edge, creative, innovative, well acted, and well staged productions, then come here. Be warned, though. Every performance here will...
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566, USA
Overlooking the Potomac River, the Kennedy Center stands as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy and an iconic landmark for arts in America. Its marble facade, sky-high ceilings, and crystal chandeliers exude grandeur, not to mention the...
Blues Alley

1073 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Blues Alley is a Washington, D.C., landmark. Music lovers of all types will be hooked by this gem of a jazz club. The venue gets its name from its location: an alley off Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. You'll probably need to look for the sign...
Tivoli Theatre

Tivoli Theatre, 3301-3325 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
Built in 1924, the Tivoli was one of DC’s most elegant movie palaces until 1976 when it closed doors. For nearly 25 years, the theater remained neglected. Then in 1999 the building was renovated as part of a revitalization effort of the Columbia...
Arena Stage

Located in D.C.’s southwest waterfront neighborhood, Arena Stage is a not-for-profit, regional theater in operation since 1950, and it's a Tony Award–winning venue. I’ve been coming to this gem of a performance center since I was a child, when my...
Ford's Theatre

511 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
No theater in America has had a more tragic history than Ford's. During an April 14, 1865, performance, 26-year-old stage actor John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln as he sat in the flag-draped presidential box. Shuttered for nearly a...
