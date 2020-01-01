Where are you going?
Day Trips from Xi'an

Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Louguantai Temple

Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
Want to know more about Taoism? About 70km west of Xi'an, in Tayu Village, is the Louguantai Temple, where it's said that Lao Tze, the founder of Taoism, wrote the Tao Te Ching and set the fundamentals for the religion. Built over two thousand...
Huaqing Hot Spring

38 Huaqing Rd, Lintong Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China
About 45 minutes outside Xi'an, at the foot of Mount Lishan, is the Huaqing Hotspring (or Huaqing Chi). These grounds were the setting to the love story between Emperor Xuangzong and his concubine Yang Guifei, one of the four beauties of ancient...
Guanzhong Folk Art Museum

Chang'an, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
In a courtyard of the Guanzhong Folk Art Museum, three men saw away on fiddles, another rocks out on a banjo-like instrument called a sanxian. Turns out lao giang, the folk music of China’s Shaanxi Province, sounds like a riff on American...
Taiping National Forest Park

Take advantage of your time in Xi'an to really see what it was like to live like an emperor. About 27 miles outside of Xi'an is the Taiping National Forest Park. The Taiping Palace was built by an emperor in the Sui Dynasty, and the park also...
Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum (Terracotta Warriors)

Lintong, Xi'an, Shaanxi, China
The story of the Emperor Qin reads something like Game of Thrones, with hostages, feuding brothers, wars, and the ultimate unification and creation of what we know as China today. Wanting to protect himself in the afterlife, Emperor Qin created an...
Xi'an Museum of Banpo Site

155 Banpo Rd, Baqiao Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710038
The Xi'an Banpo Museum preserves artifacts excavated from the neolithic site of Banpo, settled 5,600 to 6,700 years ago. The museum provides access to the excavated buildings and has several houses reconstructed in the style of the prehistoric...
More Details >

