Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum (Terracotta Warriors)

China's Game Of Thrones
The story of the Emperor Qin reads something like Game of Thrones
, with hostages, feuding brothers, wars, and the ultimate unification and creation of what we know as China today. Wanting to protect himself in the afterlife, Emperor Qin created an army of 8,000 soldiers, 130 chariots with 520 horses, and 150 cavalry horses made of terra-cotta. The first lineup of soldiers were said to be the "Dare to Die" soldiers as they were quick and sharp like a knife. They wore less armor than the rest of the warriors. This is one of the most massive archaeological finds on the planet and is found an hour outside of Xi’an China. Restoring the warriors was like putting together a complex puzzle— it's really amazing to see how meticulously everything was recreated.