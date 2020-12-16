Day Trips from Hanoi
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Hanoi's surrounding attractions are nearly as compelling as those within the city. The karst-studded wonderland of Halong Bay is the top draw in this part of Vietnam. It is rivaled by its mellow neighbors Bai Tu Long Bay, the beautiful valley of Mai Chau, and the hugely underrated seaport city of Haiphong.
Save Place
Ninh Thắng, Ninh Bình Province, Vietnam
Visitors have a love hate relationship with Tam Coc - and Ninh Binh in general - thanks to the aggressive nature of the touts that descend upon them the moment they disembark from their day trip tour buses from Hanoi. Solution? Don't get on the...
Save Place
Mai Châu District, Hoa Binh, Vietnam
The simple life of Vietnam
Save Place
ĐT254, Bo Lu, Nam Mau, Ba Be, Bac Kan, Nam Mẫu, Ba Bể, Bắc Kạn, Vietnam
Le lac de Ba Be, situé à 240km de Hanoi, se trouve dans le parc national de Ba Be dans la province de Bac Kan. Il est l’un des lacs d’eau douce les plus grands au monde et connu aussi comme patrimoine naturel national. Malgré sa formation...
Save Place
Getting to Vietnam's most famous pilgrimage site is an adventure in itself. From Hanoi, it is a 60km journey to the edge of the Red River Delta where limestone karsts start to rise from the paddies. An hour's ride in a row-boat up a flooded valley...
Save Place
Cổ Loa, Đông Anh, Hà Nội, Vietnam
At over 1,000 years old, Hanoi is not exactly a spring chicken. For some truly ancient Vietnamese history, however, it is worth spending time at Co Loa, the country's first fortified citadel and a onetime capital of the nation dating back to the...
Save Place
Đại Đình, Tam Đảo, Vĩnh Phúc, Vietnam
Popular with the French during colonial times, Tam Dao is now a favorite with Vietnamese looking to escape the stifling heat of summer Hanoi. The French villas have all but vanished to be replaced with some pretty gruesome concrete architecture....
Save Place
Lê Đại Hành, Minh Khai, Hồng Bàng, Hải Phòng, Vietnam
Less than four hours from Hanoi, Haiphong is very much old-school Vietnam and many view it as a reminder of how Hanoi used to be. It is certainly a very pleasant city to explore. Despite being the country's third largest city and a major port,...
Save Place
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Save Place
Cote 700m Ba Vi National Park, Ba Vì, Hà Nội, Vietnam
This former French hill station just outside Hanoi is a popular place for weekenders. Fog often obscures the view from the top of Ba Vi Mountain, but clear days offer vistas towards the city and the Red River valley. Photo by Zniper/Flickr.
Save Place
Khu du lịch Đồ Sơn, Đồ Sơn, Hai Phong, Vietnam
Nobody, not even its biggest fans, would claim that Do Son was Vietnam's most attractive stretch of coastline. Nevertheless, this rambunctious town near the city of Haiphong is probably the closest (and certainly the busiest) beach to Hanoi....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25