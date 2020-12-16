Day Trip to Macon, GA
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
The "Song and Soul of the South," Macon has been home base to musicians like the Allman Brothers Band, Otis Redding, Little Richard, and Young Jeezy. Less than two hours from Atlanta, here you can walk the trails of a Native American burial site before lunching on fried-green tomato BLTs and Jimmy Carter milkshakes in the historic downtown.
2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204, USA
Driving on Vineville Avenue, you might not suspect that the giant Tudor home to your right is a museum devoted to one of the biggest musical acts to come out of the South: The Allman Brothers Band. The band's popularity exploded in the 1960s, and...
934 Georgia Ave, Macon, GA 31201, USA
In a time of lavish luxury, the 18,000 square foot Italian Renaissance Revival Hay House is an unrivaled mansion. Built from 1855 to 1859, the home's most iconic features are the custom made wooden sliding doors, the art collection and the three...
1071 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31201, USA
Rose Hill Cemetery's winding pathways serve as the final resting place for Macon's most well known residents. The lush cemetery served as inspiration for the Allman Brothers Band, and both Duane Allman and Berry Oakley are buried here. Their...
543 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
The Rookery has been serving up Southern favorites since 1976, and Macon locals are loyal to the place. The sandwiches are infamous, many named for beloved bands like the Gram Parsons Cosmic Club and Blind Willie's Buffalo Chicken. But both the...
856 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
This 1853 planter's townhouse is now called the "Cannonball House" for the damage inflicted upon it during the "War Between the States," better known as the American Civil War. The cannonball struck the home during the Battle of Dunlap Hill, which...
1207 Emery Hwy, Macon, GA 31217, USA
The area now known as Macon was settled over 17,000 years ago by the Ocmulgee tribes, who formed mounds to be used for burials as well as for rituals and ceremonies. The museum has an extensive range of exhibits as well as a 17 minute documentary...
301 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
A museum devoted to sports has the potential to be dull, particularly if you're not an avid sports fan, but Macon's Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is much more. The Hall of Fame is the nation's largest state sports museum. It started as a way to...
935 High St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
This simple home in Macon was birthplace to musician, soldier, and notable poet Sidney Lanier. The cottage was rented by his grandparents, who owned many hotels in the south in the 1800s. Lanier spent his childhood in Macon but when the Civil War...
310 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201, USA
The Tubman African American Museum, named for abolitionist Harriet Tubman, is Macon's educational resource for school groups and curious visitors who want to learn more about African American history and culture. The first exhibit displays the...
225 Willie Smokey Glover Dr, Macon, GA 31201, USA
Baseball fans will appreciate a stop at Luther Williams Field, the second-oldest minor league stadium in the country. It started as the home to the Macon Peaches in 1929. Since then, the names and teams associated with the park have changed, but...
