Danube River Cruise: Salzburg, Austria

To get to Salzburg, Austria while river cruising on the Danube, dock in Linz, and then head for the hills. Most river cruise companies provide all-day excursions to Salzburg, known as the film location for The Sound of Music. Highlights include: Salzburg’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a visit to Mozart's birthplace, and exploring the Hohensalzburg Fortress just above the city center.