Copenhagen's Best Wine Bars
Collected by Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert
While you won't find vineyards covering Denmark's rolling countryside, you certainly will find exceptional wine bars throughout the city. These are a few favorites.
Jægersborggade 40, 2200 København, Denmark
This is a project from the folks behind Relæ. A natural wine bar situated in the heart of Nørrebro, the restaurant delivers modernized versions of everyday food with special attention paid to high-quality ingredients selected from the same...
Ved Stranden 10, 1061 København, Denmark
Situated overlooking the canal with a partial view of the Danish parliament, this elegant little wine bar has clean decor inspired by Danish design and a relaxed but engaging ambience.
Baggesensgade 13, 2200 København, Denmark
This place is one of the best wine bars in Norrebro. They have five large wine tanks (up to 900 liters of wine apiece) which they fill with carefully selected wine bought in bulk directly from vineyards. Similar to a craft beer bar, this craft...
Birkegade 2, 2200 København, Denmark
Malbeck Vinoteria offers a cozy wine bar in the Norrebro tradition. It has a simple elegance to it, and a cozy feel while being very open and laid back. One of the bar's unusual are the steps that decorate one of the walls and which double as...
Istedgade 128, 1650 København, Denmark
A popular wine bar in Vesterbro, the Vinstue has a very cozy or Danish hygge-inspired feel. They've embraced the quirky, as evident in the mosaic deer and the wine bar's character-rich decorations. Prices are reasonable and the wine selection is...
Havnegade 53A, 1058 København, Denmark
This wine bar focuses on simplicity with a clean interior style. They have a highly diverse wine selection which is carefully selected and focuses heavily on biodynamic and natural wines. They also have several great goodie boards featuring top...
Gothersgade 87, 1123 København, Denmark
More than just a wine bar, this is also a vibrant Italian restaurant dedicated to the senses. The restaurant is located right across from Kongens Have (the King's Garden) in central Copenhagen. Well aware of this fact, they have an innovative...
Istedgade 61, 1650 København, Denmark
A great relaxed wine bar with a wine happy hour which is extremely popular. There's a nice wine selection which stretches beyond the bar's namesake wine, a quirky interior atmosphere, and a very relaxed environment. This isn't the type of wine bar...
Værnedamsvej 16, 1619 København, Denmark
This quirky little place takes the concept of a laid-back wine bar to an extreme. A cafe during the day, it converts into a cozy wine bar in the evenings. Photo: Falernum
Jægersborggade 52, 2200 København, Denmark
Situated in one of Norrebro's trendy neighborhoods, this casual/underground wine bar is relaxed and offers the option for wine to drink in, or purchase and take out. These guys are extremely passionate about wine and happy to make suggestions or...
