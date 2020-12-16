Colorado Hot Springs to Explore
Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
Some make a hobby of seeking out and soaking in the many hot springs around the state. Some are remote, some are near resorts; some are clothed, some are clothing-optional; some are private, others are owned in unique land-trust timeshare operations. They're all incredible experiences, both romantic and for the family. Here is a sampling.
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this...
44200 Co Rd 36, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Just ask the locals: Strawberry Park Hot Springs is one of the best hot springs in Colorado, arguably in all of the U.S.A. When you visit Steamboat Springs, visiting the hot springs is a "must have" experience. Open on weekends until midnight and...
302 Soda Creek Rd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452, USA
Most travelers drive right through Idaho Springs on Interstate-70, but some stop to soak in Indian Hot Springs. You can get a pass for the pool or mud caves, or stay in one of their rooms and get a private pool as well. When I took my family for a...
64393 County Road GG, Moffat, CO 81143, USA
It's a fairly long drive (175 miles) southwest of Denver, but once you are sitting in a warm natural pool, looking out over the San Luis Valley, the miles will melt away. Choose from numerous options to stay, from a tent spot to a cabin or basic...
136 S Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Old Town Hot Springs is an enormous, bustling, splashing place, a multi-use complex of earth-warmed mineral pools and water slides, where locals meet and visitors to Steamboat Springs should go at least once during your stay. Your entrance fee...
281 Centennial St, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, USA
What's better than this? Colorado's newest hot springs (they opened in July, 2015) boasts 16 small thermal pools on the bank of the Colorado River, and a large freshwater family pool heated to 95 degrees, with a sun deck and Sopris Cafe. The...
165 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, USA
The first light of the day pierces billowing clouds of steam, painting an other-worldly scene as dawn breaks at the Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs. Hot mineral waters splash down my back as I watch it unfold. There is a cup of coffee in my...
125 3rd Ave, Ouray, CO 81427, USA
There are few accommodations, even in Colorado, with their own private hot springs, but Twin Peaks has two tubs and a pool—and they’re open to the public 24 hours a day. Here, visitors will find an adults-only indoor hot tub with...
12863 CO-133, Redstone, CO 81623, USA
While the large pool hot springs of Glenwood Springs are great for a soak, it can get busy there (and the ambience is nothing special). The Ogilby/Jacober family, owners of the Avalanche Ranch Hot Springs in the Crystal River Valley, took a bit of...
