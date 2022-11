Best Sushi in Tokyo

Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 3 Chome−10−9 三経28ビル 1階

If you’re out partying until the wee hours of the morning, chances are that sooner or later your appetite is bound to catch up with your thirst for excitement and you’ll find yourself jonesing for some grub. Depending upon where you live back home, your choices might be limited to fast food, convenience store snacks, deli meats at a supermarket, or perhaps pizza (if you’re lucky). In Tokyo , however, you have every conceivable type of cuisine available for face-stuffing, from North Indian to Southern French to ramen (in fact, the city may have more restaurants open at 4am than most other international cities do during lunchtime). One of my personal favorites that I like stumbling into at 4am during a booze-filled urban adventure (not that it happens very often these days, mind you) is Sushi Zanmai in Roppongi, one of several branches of the well-established sit-down house of sushi located throughout town. Not only are they open 24 hours a day (with a correspondingly interesting range of customers to match), but the quality and cost performance is admirable and the staff is always cheery no matter what sort of mutant rolls through the entrance. The sushi counter in particular is also a great place to randomly socialize with other non-teetolars and even make new drinking buddies.