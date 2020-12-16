Where are you going?
Best Places to Find Japanese Souvenirs

Collected by Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert
Bring back Japanese tapestries, sake, and kimonos as reminders of your time in the land of the rising sun.
Kotsu Kaikan

2-chōme-10-1 Yūrakuchō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0006, Japan
Koji, a volunteer for Tokyo Free Guide, knew only that I wanted to experience something in the city related to food. Instead of taking me to the Tsukiji fish market, he led me to a shopping mall in the Ginza neighborhood. We descended into the...
Horigin (彫銀)

Japan, 〒150-0001 Tōkyō-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingūmae, 3 Chome−15−８ シャンブル15 1F
Tokyo is replete with tiny, cool boutiques specializing in everything from rare toys to carved owl figurines (to be honest, I still haven’t quite figured out how the latter stays in business, but it must have an established customer base since the...
Oriental Bazaar

Japan, 〒150-0001 Tōkyō-to, Shibuya-ku, Jingūmae, 5 Chome−9−１３ 喜多重ビル
Shopping at Oriental Bazaar in Omote-sando is something of a guilty pleasure—you know you’ve just been sucked into one of the biggest tourist traps in town, but at the same time the convenience afforded by being able to purchase souvenirs...
Ameyoko Shopping Street

Japan, 〒110-0005 Tōkyō-to, Taitō-ku, Ueno, 4 Chome−7−８ アメ横センタービル３F
Here is tako (octopus) for sale at one of the many merchant stalls dotting the Ame-yoko shopping street in Ueno, Tokyo. Ameyoko (アメ横) is a busy market street along the Yamanote Line tracks between Okachimachi and Ueno Stations. The name "Ameyoko"...
浅草 新仲見世商店街 Asakusa Shin-Nakamise

1 Chome-21 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo 111-0032, Japan
Stray from the path to some more modern and atmospheric shopping. Here bolts of silk are displayed for sale at one of the many kimono shops lining the Shin-nakamise covered shopping pavilion in front of the iconic Senjoji Temple. If you're...
Tsukiji Masamoto

3-chōme-2-9 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-8336, Japan
In the outer market of Tsukiji, I bought a knife at this amazing shop and the experience stuck with me. Any cook knows a great knife makes all the difference, and here they have such a vast variety of knives, at various prices, that anyone can...
Tokyo International Forum

3-chōme-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
The Tokyo International Forum is a stunning architectural masterpiece of glass and steel truss designed as a multipurpose convention and event space by Uruguayan architect Rafael Viñoly. It was completed in 1996 on the site of the former Tokyo...
