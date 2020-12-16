Where are you going?
Best Places to Eat in Boulder

Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
In general Boulder's food scene is a mish-mash of borrowed cuisines, heavy comfort foods, and transformed spaces. You'll find family-friendly brewpubs, farmers' markets, refined dining, and the spirited fast-food joints of University Hill. If you're here in November, look for the First Bite Boulder dining fest. When in doubt, just stroll down Pearl St. to see what's cookin'.
Lucile's

2124 14th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Far from New Orleans in foodie Boulder, Colorado is a little spot called Lucile's that has to-die-for beignets!
Lucky's Cafe

3980 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304, USA
Or the best lunch, for that matter. I like to belly up to the counter early in the morning, when the rising sun blasts into the cozy eatery, and the servers rush to lower the blinds. I nod yes for coffee, then order from the hash bar (smoked pork...
Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

1101 Walnut St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Río margs. You're only allowed to drink three. Oh yeah, and the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant in downtown Boulder also has one of the best rooftop bars around, for watching the sun set behind the foothills.
Southern Sun

627 S Broadway E, Boulder, CO 80305, USA
The ample space, enormous lodge-like room, and huge stack of highchairs and booster seat make this restaurant and brewery very popular with neighborhood families who can no longer fit in the smaller, original restaurant, the Mountain Sun, downtown...
Boulder County Farmers Market

13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
One of the best weekly events in Boulder is in full swing, Saturday mornings in downtown Boulder. My daughters love the live music, pupusa stand, balloon guy, and the stuffed mountain lion at the Parks and Rec tent.
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

1770 13th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
I love a good back story behind my local tea house. The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse obliges. It was a gift to the city of Boulder from its sister city, Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, in 1987, though the building sat around in crates for a...
Salvaggio's Deli: Best Sandwich in Boulder

1397 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
I don't use the word "best" lightly, but Salvaggio's deserves it. For decades, they've been serving up the best classic sandwiches in Boulder at their three locations—a kiosk on Pearl St. in front of the courthouse, a shop at 26th and Pearl St....
Rayback Collective

2775 Valmont Rd, Boulder, CO 80304, USA
This food truck park and beer garden has been packed since it opened in July 2016. Named after Marion Arthur Rayback, who died in 2014, and sitting on the site of his beloved community plumbing company, the Rayback Collective fills a niche which...
River and Woods

2328 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
For years, John’s Restaurant was one of the only fine-dining options in Boulder. After four decades, Chef John retired, and the famed century-old miner’s cabin on the east end of downtown Pearl Street is under new management as River and Woods....
Eureka!

1048 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
As my smoked chicken nachos appetizer arrive at my table in Boulder’s newest outdoor dining patio, I’m still getting over the fact that I’m sitting in what used to be the parking lot of the Boulder Daily Camera. That building was demolished last...
