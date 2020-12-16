Best Places in Quebec City to Gather a Picnic
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Exceedingly fresh seafood, produce gathered from local farms, and delicious charcuterie. We think a picnic is the perfect idea—and don't forget a bottle of cider.
While most fish markets tend to be huge sterile (and slightly smelly) spaces, Poisson d'Or, located along the trendy Rue Saint-Jean, is tucked into an old home, complete with a fully functional ornate fireplace. Drop by to chat with the super kind...
27 Rue Couillard, Québec, QC G1R 3T4, Canada
Tucked quietly away from the main tourist sites, the small Epicerie de la rue Couillard offers beautiful breads and specialty meats, along with a great selection of regional cheeses --- altogether, a great one-stop-shop to grab everything you need...
8684 chemin Royal, Sainte-Pétronille, QC G0A 4C0, Canada
Upon arrival on Ile D'Orleans, turn right off the bridge, and Polyculture Plante pops up on your right hand side in just a matter of minutes - overflowing with produce and breads and more maple syrup that you could consume in a lifetime. Enjoy a...
1335 Chemin Royal, Saint-Pierre, QC G0A 4E0, Canada
Isle de Bacchus, housed in one of the oldest buildings on Ile D'Orleans (dating from the mid 1600's), offers an ample $5 tasting experience - ending with two ice cold variations of their late harvest ice wines. Both are delicious, and both are...
The western edge of Ile d'Orleans is litterally blanketed in apple orchards - providing the raw materials to fashion into the delicious hard cider the region is so known for. But the apples themselves are also fantastic - and the perfect ending to...
699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
Looking to add a few iced ciders to your picnic basket? Wade through the window browsers on one of the busiest cities in Old Quebec, and pop into Cidrerie Pedneault to taste a flight of their intensely flavored ciders (my favorite was a super...
3384 Chemin des Coudriers, Saint-Bernard-sur-Mer, QC G0A 3J0, Canada
Québec has a great farmer’s market called the Marché du Vieux-Port. Located in the center of town, (160 Saint-André Quai), the market is a short walk from both the trendy Saint-Josephs shopping and dining area and the the port at. Naturally, this...
