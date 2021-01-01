Best of Battambang

Battambang is dreamy. Awaken to sepia morning light pouring through your window, bringing with it hints of wood smoke and lemongrass. The closest thing to a traffic jam here is when women pedaling to work on old rusty bicycles stop for children splashing in puddles. Restaurants are lively at 6 p.m. and often shuttered by 10. The pace is languid and the options for travelers are truly one-of-a-kind. Make sure to grab a seat under the big top at the Phare Ponleu Circus and catch a ride on the bamboo norry train. Between the local culture and cuisine, volunteering and local interactions, it's easy to fall in love with quiet, charming, old Battambang. All you really have to do is show up.