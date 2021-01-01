Where are you going?
Best of Battambang

Collected by Jenny Adams , AFAR Local Expert
Battambang is dreamy. Awaken to sepia morning light pouring through your window, bringing with it hints of wood smoke and lemongrass. The closest thing to a traffic jam here is when women pedaling to work on old rusty bicycles stop for children splashing in puddles. Restaurants are lively at 6 p.m. and often shuttered by 10. The pace is languid and the options for travelers are truly one-of-a-kind. Make sure to grab a seat under the big top at the Phare Ponleu Circus and catch a ride on the bamboo norry train. Between the local culture and cuisine, volunteering and local interactions, it's easy to fall in love with quiet, charming, old Battambang. All you really have to do is show up.
Phare, The Cambodian Circus

Ring Road, south of the intersection with, Sok San Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Phare Ponleu Circus, inspiring and awe-inducing on many levels, delights kids from 2 to 92. Under the cover of a vintage, dusty big top tent, you're invited to witness thrilling acts that could easily be part of a Cirque du Soleil...
Bamboo Train Battambang

Krong Battambang, Cambodia
One of the top attractions just outside of sleepy Battambang is the bamboo norry train. These simple platforms outfitted with small motors were originally used to ferry people and goods between the distant villages. Today, the system is largely a...
Soksabike

near Psar Nath (central market, Street 1.5, Krong Battambang, Cambodia
Soksabike connects travelers with the true Battambang. Through their various bike tours, they combine their passion for sustainable tourism with a desire to give guests a really local look at the city. Choose either...
Jaan Bai

Street 2 in next to Psar Nat, Krong Battambang, Cambodia
Enjoy world-class cuisine for a good cause at the delicious, inviting Jaan Bai.This popular outpost, aBattambang lure for food-minded travelers, raisesfunds to support the Cambodian Children’s Trust and the kitchen anddining provide hands-on...
Wat Sampeou

Krong Battambang, Cambodia
Wat Sampeou, a colorful temple on top of monolithic, 330-foot-tall Sampeau mountain, can be reached by climbing up 700 steps (or taking a less rigorous path). The temple and three natural caves nearby are filled with Buddhist...
