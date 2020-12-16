Best Hikes around Quebec City
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
The stunning views of the region reward travelers who decide to get away from the city. Explore the wildlife, waterfalls, and forests, and breathe the freshest air.
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Atop Cap Diamant (Cape Diamond), at the city's highest point, the Citadelle overlooks Old Québec, the St. Lawrence River, and the Plains of Abraham. There have been defensive structures here as early as the French period—in fact, the location of...
Avenue Wilfrid-Laurier, Québec, QC G1R 2L3, Canada
When you tire of the architecture of the Old City, hike up the forested path to the Plains of Abraham to enjoy lunch al fresco with stunning views of the St Lawrence river. Originally the site of the power-determining 1759 battle between the...
2000 Boulevard du Beau Pré, Beaupré, QC G0A 1E0, Canada
While most tourist guides will tell you to visit the Montmorency Falls while in Quebec City, the hiking and natural splendor at Parc Mont Sainte Anne (just 30 minutes from downtown Quebec City) are significantly more pleasant. Give yourself a full...
103 Chemin du Parc-National, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, QC G3C 2T5, Canada
Give yourself at least a few good hours to explore the gorgeous Jacques-Cartier National Park, which sits less than 45 minutes from downtown Quebec City. Packed with trails that highlight both the peaks and the valleys that surround the...
25 Boulevard Notre Dame, Clermont, QC G4A 1C2, Canada
While a bit more of a drive from downtown Quebec City (roughly an hour and a half), Parc National des Grands Jardins offers breathtaking vistas in the middle of the Charlevoix arctic biosphere. And if you are looking for a high adventure day away,...
91 Rue Notre Dame, Rivière-Éternité, QC G0V 1P0, Canada
While certainly a haul from Quebec City (give yourself three hours, including the free ferry ride), a journey to the Saguenay Fjord could not be more worthwhile! The town of Tadoussac serves as the perfect base to explore the wildlife-filled...
5995 Rue Saint-Laurent, Lévis, QC G6V 0P5, Canada
The ferry from the Old City to the newer town of Levis costs just $7 round trip, and takes you to the most prime spot to watch the sun melt behind the iconic skyline. A lovely walking path flanks the southern edge of the St Lawrence for miles -...
490 Côte du Pont, Saint-Pierre, QC G0A 4E0, Canada
Floating in the middle of the St Lawrence river, yet only 15 minutes from downtown Quebec City, the Ile D'Orleans is often called the cradle of New France. To this day, it is covered with farms growing the produce and making the wine that has...
