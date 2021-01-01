Best Eating Experiences in Turks and Caicos
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Whether you are craving conch fritters or an authentic bowl of Japanese Ramen, Turks and Caicos boasts a number of excellent eating experiences. Providenciales, the main tourist island in Turks and Caicos, hosts not only restaurants in most of its resorts, but it also features eating experiences beyond the traditional restaurant -- like the weekly island fish fry or the beachfront pop up restaurant at the very swank Grace Bay Club.
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Housed on a 1,100-foot stretch of beachfront, Grace Bay Club is as stylishly current as it was in 1993, when it became the first luxury hotel to open on the then nearly empty sands of Grace Bay. From its original 21 rooms, the upscale property has...
My favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Honor the memory of Papa Hemingway's love of island living with a meal at this popular beachfront restaurant, located at the Sands, along Grace Bay Road, in Providenciales. From the open-air deck, you can enjoy a great view of the ocean and a...
Blue Hills Rd, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Conch is as ubiquitous on Turks and Caicos restaurant menus as palm trees on the beaches, and at Da Conch Shack, you’ll find it prepared any way you can imagine. Of course, there are the classic dishes of conch fritters, conch chowder,...
TC, Lower Bight Rd, British West TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Gansevoort Turks + Caicos aims to be as much a scene as it is a hotel. Of course, with tots wandering through the lobby with sand buckets, it isn’t quite the party you might have in South Beach or NYC. But then, trendy urbanites don’t...
Bonaventure Cres, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Part of the Ocean Club Resorts, Opus is the sister properties shared fine dining option and located equidistant between the two -- meaning a 7 minute walk or a 3 minute shuttle ride. It specializes in local fish and seafood, which is purchased...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Experience fine dining in a tropical outdoor setting at Coco Bistro, one of the top restaurants on Providenciales. Not only is the dining room set among the largest palm grove on the island, but also the chef is known for artfully blending...
Bonaventure Cres, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The setting at Coyaba, which sits among the palms at the Caribbean Paradise Inn, is hardly shabby, but this restaurant stands out for its excellent food and very creative menu. The creation of Chef Paul Newman (no relation to the actor), the menu...
The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
At the Sibonne Beach Hotel, Bay Bistro is a romantic spot that is about as close to Grace Bay Beach as one can get without dining on the sand – although this is also an option at this restaurant. Make reservations (recommended, especially in...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Located on the grounds of the Point Grace Resort, the architectural vibe here is turn-of-the-last century British colonial and there is a For a romantic meal, consider dining under the stars in an English-style garden at Grace's Cottage, which is...
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Attracting a mix of expats, locals and holidaymakers, Danny Bouys is a true blue watering hole. Sure it's filled with clinking slot machines, but it is also a favorite spots pub where games from across the world are shown on multiple screens. And...
