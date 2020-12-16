Best Adventure Spots in New Zealand

If there was a world cup for adventure, New Zealand would win it. It has hands-down become the adventure capital of the world, with more adrenalin-pumping sports and activities packed into one small country than are found on most continents. New Zealand's best known for its world-famous bungee jumping, but the adventure spots don't stop there. Choose an adventure from skydiving over a snow-capped mountain range to underground rafting in glowworm caves - New Zealand is the full of extreme fun.