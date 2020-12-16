Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Best Adventure Spots in New Zealand

Collected by Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert
If there was a world cup for adventure, New Zealand would win it. It has hands-down become the adventure capital of the world, with more adrenalin-pumping sports and activities packed into one small country than are found on most continents. New Zealand's best known for its world-famous bungee jumping, but the adventure spots don't stop there. Choose an adventure from skydiving over a snow-capped mountain range to underground rafting in glowworm caves - New Zealand is the full of extreme fun.
Save Place

Kawarau Bridge Bungy - AJ Hackett Bungy

State Highway 6, Gibbston Valley, Queenstown 9384, New Zealand
Bungee jumping was invented in New Zealand, so if you're going to try it anywhere in the world, shouldn't it be at the world's first commercial bungee site? With a 140-foot drop from an old bridge straddling a beautiful turquoise river, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Franz Josef Glacier

Franz Josef Glacier, West Coast 7886, New Zealand
I was a glacier virgin. I had never seen one in person before, much less set foot on one. That all changed though as the helicopter lifted off and took off towards the incredible Franz Josef Glacier on New Zealand’s South Island. Almost as soon as...
More Details >
Save Place

The Legendary Black Water Rafting Co

585 Waitomo Caves Rd, Waitomo 3977, New Zealand
Waitomo, on New Zealand’s North Island, is known mostly for its glowworms. This is one of the few places in the world where they exist and millions of visitors descend onto the village every year to walk through the dark caves and see the sparkly...
More Details >
Save Place

Tandem Paraglide

The resort town of Queenstown tucked away in the Remarkables, a stunning mountain range in the South Island, is one of New Zealand's crown jewels. Not many towns around the world have better views or more adventure sports than Queenstown. One of...
More Details >
Save Place

Rotorua

Rotorua, New Zealand
It’s no surprise that New Zealand has its share of unique theme parks. At the Rainbow’s End park in south Auckland, old favorites such as the log flume, roller coaster, and pirate ship keep kids occupied for hours. Down country is a little more...
More Details >
Save Place

U Fly Extreme

College St, Motueka 7120, New Zealand
While you can bungee jump or skydive pretty much all over the world, how many places will let you fly a stunt plane? In Motueka, by Abel Tasman National Park at the top of the South Island of New Zealand, you can do just that. Without any aviation...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without