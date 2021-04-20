Big Ice

How far will we go? What kind of risks will we take--those of us who seek to see the world, to experience its diversity, to share and remember our experiences through our photos? Apparently to the ends of the Earth, like these two, stepping carefully atop the Franz Josef Glacier, camera equipment in tow, taking care to avoid falling off icy precipices or into crevasses along their precarious path, aiming to get the best possible shot. At least I guess that’s what they were up to. I know that’s what I was thinking when I got there and headed upward. They came into the picture and provided just what I needed, a way to show how small we are compared to big ice.