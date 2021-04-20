Tandem Paraglide
| +64 3-441 8581
Paragliding in QueenstownThe resort town of Queenstown tucked away in the Remarkables, a stunning mountain range in the South Island, is one of New Zealand's crown jewels. Not many towns around the world have better views or more adventure sports than Queenstown.
One of the staple activities is to ride in the cable car up to the Skyline Gondola in Queenstown. With breathtaking views of the city, lake and surrounding mountains, there is no better way to spend time in Queenstown than from above.
For the best views, try paragliding from the Gondola back down to the city below. Strap yourself to a complete stranger then run off the edge of a mountain only to soar high above the town. This is an adrenaline activity anyone can do.