A Tour of Artsy Lastarria Neighborhood

Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
To the west of Santiago's historic heart of downtown, here the Chilean capital was founded at present day Cerro Santa Lucía with its lush garden. Now a trendy neighborhood, here top restaurants, bars, cafés, boutiques, parks, and stately apartment buildings make up this happening area around Lastarria street.
Atelier Carlos Perez

Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Chilean designer Carlos Perez got his start making shirts nearly three decades ago and still has a cult following at this Atelier on the shady street in Barrio Lastarria. Beautifully sewn men's shirts and a limited amount of women's apparel...
Hall Central

Hall Central brings together many Chilean independent designer labels under one roof to showcase their work in Barrio Lastarria. In addition to individual collections, they also have their own HC label. Merced 346, Barrio Lastarria Phone: 56 (2)...
Japi Jane

local F2 - Merced 346, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean society is quite conservative by many standards with the younger generations finally starting to cut loose. Get more playful. Be expressive. US expat Jayne Morgan saw the opportunity to fill the niche for erotic toys in the capital,...
Santiago Wine Club

Rosal 386, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chilean wine is having a moment, with vintners discovering the myriad terroirs in the country spanning over 10 latitudes from the Pacific to the Andes--with over two dozen grape varietals. Many of the most avant-garde projects are small producers...
Ona

This craft store is a treasure trove for those looking for unique pieces made by artisans from different regions of Chile, many with a contemporary flare. The store has a wide array of ceramic crockery, hand-carved wooden bowls from the south,...
Kintaro

Monjitas 460, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Kintaro has been a mainstay of the Bellas Artes neighborhood near Parque Forestal for over 15 years. The Japanese owner and sushi master are always on hand to ensure quality at this busy locale, day and night with a local (and Asian) crowd. Right...
Café del Ópera

Merced 391, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ópera is the only gourmet, white tablecloth dining experience in the Lastarria neighborhood. Location, location, location. On an iconic corner with large picture glass windows, the hum of the city quietly blurs by with the illuminated...
Hogs Salchichería

Av. Providencia 2348, Providencia, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Chileans love "completos," hot dogs with the works. Hogs took this concept and made it gourmet. Think hot dogs made with venison, lamb, pure frank, even rabbit. Then top it with items like caramelized onions, blue cheese, avocado, barbeque sauce,...
Fuente Alemana

Av. Pedro de Valdivia 210, Providencia, Santiago de Chile, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Ask any Santiaguino the best sandwich they've ever had and they will wax on about el lomito. Marinated pork slow-roasted, shaved, and piled high onto a sandwich with copious amounts of mashed avocado, homemade mayo, and tomato slices--beer on the...
Catedral

Merced 562, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Catedral is part of the trio of Café del Opera (great coffee, lunch, ice cream) and the high-end gourmet restaurant Opera. The third piece is Catedral, located on the second floor and roof of the historic building sprawling over the corner of José...
The Clinic

In 1998, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in England at The London Clinic. A month later, satirical, left-leaning newspaper The Clinic was born. The newspaper’s namesake bar in the Lastarria area, housed in a gorgeous Baroque...
Emporio La Rosa

This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café helado,...
Lastarria Boutique Hotel

Coronel Santiago Bueras 188, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
A simple and stylish hotel in a converted 1920s townhouse, Lastarria Boutique Hotel opened in 2011 on a sleepy corner of its namesake Santiago neighborhood. The 14 bedrooms have an old-school feel with classic furniture and creaky parquet floors....
Wonderful Cafe

Monjitas 506, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
coffee in Santiago is even worse than in Paris (if that can even be possible?) but lucky for picky people like me, Wonderful cafe makes a very respectable + smooth cappuccino. It comes with latte art as well. Light lunches and other foods (i.e....
Cerro Santa Lucía

Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Conquistador Pedro de Valdivia founded Santiagohere on February 12, 1541. Eventually two Spanish fortresses were erected on the hill, alongside early hermitages and Chile’s first astronomical observatory. You'll also find one of the capital’s...
Hotel Altiplanico

Santo Domingo 526, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Location, location, location. The latest hotel of this Chilean boutique chain with locations in Easter Island, Patagonia, and the Atacama Desert, it calls a gorgeous historic mansion it's new home in the cool Bellas Artes area of the city. Just a...
