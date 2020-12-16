A Tour of Artsy Lastarria Neighborhood
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
To the west of Santiago's historic heart of downtown, here the Chilean capital was founded at present day Cerro Santa Lucía with its lush garden. Now a trendy neighborhood, here top restaurants, bars, cafés, boutiques, parks, and stately apartment buildings make up this happening area around Lastarria street.
Chilean designer Carlos Perez got his start making shirts nearly three decades ago and still has a cult following at this Atelier on the shady street in Barrio Lastarria. Beautifully sewn men's shirts and a limited amount of women's apparel...
Hall Central brings together many Chilean independent designer labels under one roof to showcase their work in Barrio Lastarria. In addition to individual collections, they also have their own HC label. Merced 346, Barrio Lastarria Phone: 56 (2)...
Chilean society is quite conservative by many standards with the younger generations finally starting to cut loose. Get more playful. Be expressive. US expat Jayne Morgan saw the opportunity to fill the niche for erotic toys in the capital,...
Chilean wine is having a moment, with vintners discovering the myriad terroirs in the country spanning over 10 latitudes from the Pacific to the Andes--with over two dozen grape varietals. Many of the most avant-garde projects are small producers...
This craft store is a treasure trove for those looking for unique pieces made by artisans from different regions of Chile, many with a contemporary flare. The store has a wide array of ceramic crockery, hand-carved wooden bowls from the south,...
Kintaro has been a mainstay of the Bellas Artes neighborhood near Parque Forestal for over 15 years. The Japanese owner and sushi master are always on hand to ensure quality at this busy locale, day and night with a local (and Asian) crowd. Right...
Ópera is the only gourmet, white tablecloth dining experience in the Lastarria neighborhood. Location, location, location. On an iconic corner with large picture glass windows, the hum of the city quietly blurs by with the illuminated...
Chileans love "completos," hot dogs with the works. Hogs took this concept and made it gourmet. Think hot dogs made with venison, lamb, pure frank, even rabbit. Then top it with items like caramelized onions, blue cheese, avocado, barbeque sauce,...
Ask any Santiaguino the best sandwich they've ever had and they will wax on about el lomito. Marinated pork slow-roasted, shaved, and piled high onto a sandwich with copious amounts of mashed avocado, homemade mayo, and tomato slices--beer on the...
Catedral is part of the trio of Café del Opera (great coffee, lunch, ice cream) and the high-end gourmet restaurant Opera. The third piece is Catedral, located on the second floor and roof of the historic building sprawling over the corner of José...
In 1998, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in England at The London Clinic. A month later, satirical, left-leaning newspaper The Clinic was born. The newspaper’s namesake bar in the Lastarria area, housed in a gorgeous Baroque...
This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café helado,...
A simple and stylish hotel in a converted 1920s townhouse, Lastarria Boutique Hotel opened in 2011 on a sleepy corner of its namesake Santiago neighborhood. The 14 bedrooms have an old-school feel with classic furniture and creaky parquet floors....
Location, location, location. The latest hotel of this Chilean boutique chain with locations in Easter Island, Patagonia, and the Atacama Desert, it calls a gorgeous historic mansion it's new home in the cool Bellas Artes area of the city. Just a...
