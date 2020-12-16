A Perfect Weekend in Montreal
Montreal deserves more than a weekend, but in two to three days many of her pleasures can be sampled—including iconic bagels, a little Vieux-Montreal, and some spa time. Save plenty of time for eating and drinking!
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The second great dilemma that plagues Mile End, along with coffee. Both these bagel providers have been operating since the neighborhood used to be predominantly Jewish, in the case of Fairmount Bagel since 1949, and in the case of St-Viateur...
124 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L1, Canada
Olimpico is one of those places I visit whenever I return to Montreal. It is the quintessential cafe in the heart of Mile End. The decor is a mish-mash of sports bar and old-time hang out; there's a lot of Team Italia posters and soccer regalia...
Montreal, QC, Canada
You might not think that Canadian history is a topic that would sustain your interest for too long, but a visit to the McCord Museum will likely change that preconception. With a tagline of "Our People, Our Stories," the museum is committed to...
Rue McGill & Rue de la Commune O, Montréal, QC H3C, Canada
Bota Bota began its life on the water as a ferryboat. Then called the Arthur Cardin, it sailed between the cities of Sorel and Berthier, just east of Montreal, back in the 1950s. Many years later, someone had the idea to transform this mothballed...
3424 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2X 2H5, Canada
A Montreal favorite, this wine bar is known for its elegant food and drinks— and comes recommended highly by Ritz-Carlton concierge Simon Bajouk. The wine selection is vast and the staff is extremely helpful in guiding visitors to something that...
6389 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C3, Canada
On the northern end of busy Boulevard Saint-Laurent, between the hipster coffee shops of the Mile End and the lively trattorias of Little Italy (and a stone throw's from popular Jean-Talon market), stands Pastaga, one of the few eco-responsible...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
1228 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as "the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
