26 Amazing Diners Across America
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
This uniquely American eating establishment lives on. Here are some of the most notable ones across the country.
929 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, USA
Welcome Diner may be new to downtown Phoenix but it has quite a history. Built in the 1940's in Kansas, it was trucked over to Arizona where it operated on Route 66 for 25 years before it moved to its current location on Roosevelt. By partnering...
3322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish...
820 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Stephanie Izard puts together a great restaurant. The Girl and the Goat has been hard to get into since it opened and Little Goat had a 90 minute wait when we went last month. 90 minutes for diner food! That's impressive. Other things that were...
43 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1G4, Canada
Mark Brand revamped this 55-year-old institution while keeping it a place that longtime Gastown residents could still recognize and enjoy. The classic menu at this part butcher shop, part retro diner includes burgers, fried chicken, and sundaes. ...
4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
Here are the rules for a good diner: Breakfast served all day and extra points are awarded for thick cut bacon and crispy hash browns. Busy waitresses who never get flustered are key—ideally she'll be calling customers "honey" and keeping their...
3411 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Boasting the slogan 'Meat free since '83,' The Chicago Diner isn't going to win everyone over. However, if you are vegetarian, or even want to get your vegan on, this is the place for you. With an extensive menu of food and drink, the friendly...
95 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The Steelhead Diner was recommended to us by Charles Finkel, the owner of the Pike Pub and Brewery. He had a good reason for liking the place—one of the best dishes on their menu is fresh fish fried in Pike ale batter, and after eating it we were...
3203 W Bay to Bay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629, USA
If this breakfast sandwich picture doesn't make you want to visit Pinky's, I'm not sure what else I can tell you. But how about this: even if diners aren't your thing, you should visit Pinky's. They have cheap Cuban breakfast sandwiches and...
598 Riverside Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071, USA
Another of my favorite diners, which is close to Newark, NJ. This one is right next to the river and with a full bar you can have a bloody mary with your bacon and eggs at midnight!
1807 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710, USA
Don't let the name of the diner fool you- there's no ocean view on Fourth Street in Berkeley, but after one glimpse at the menu, you won't mind. Bette's in an institution and many of my colleagues over on Cedar St will admit to being a patron even...
60 21st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Pamela's is a Pittsburgh establishment through and through, and has been serving up classic breakfast fare done well since the 1980s. If you're a hotcake lover, you owe it to yourself to check this place out—and make sure you order yourself a side...
507 Main St, Waltham, MA 02452, USA
You might recognize this restaurant from the 2013 movie Labor Day. Enter Wilson's Diner, and you've stepped back in time. Built in 1949 by the Worcester Lunch Car Company, it is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Early risers:...
300 E Adams Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Elwood Bar and Grill now lies in the shadow of Comerica Park on Adams but it was built in 1936 by Charles Noble at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue. Moved in 1997 to make way for the new Tigers stadium (Comerica Park) it was and...
30 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103, USA
Russell's is my favorite breakfast place in Pasadena. The ambiance is casual but sophisticated, with classical music and fun decor, including Van Gogh prints and sparkling chandeliers—in some ways, it's like a fancy European-style diner. They also...
6201 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
An old-fashioned, family-friendly diner that is as suitable for a late-night snack as it is for breakfast. Typical diner fare: The creamy chocolate shakes are delicious, as are the peanut butter pancakes. For something more substantial, the menu...
1031 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Many late nights out in Atlanta end up in the inevitable search for food, and one of the most popular destinations for a post-bar bite is Majestic Diner. They've been serving "food that pleases," as advertised on the sign, since 1929. Breakfast...
