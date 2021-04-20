Where are you going?
Moonlite Diner

6201 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
Website
| +1 954-938-1116
Retro American Diner Fort Lauderdale Florida United States

More info

Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Fri 6am - 12am
Sat 7am - 3am

Retro American Diner

An old-fashioned, family-friendly diner that is as suitable for a late-night snack as it is for breakfast. Typical diner fare: The creamy chocolate shakes are delicious, as are the peanut butter pancakes. For something more substantial, the menu features a long list of sandwiches, burgers, and salads.

Children accompanied by a paying adult eat for free until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

