Moonlite Diner
6201 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
| +1 954-938-1116
Sun 7am - 12am
Mon - Fri 6am - 12am
Sat 7am - 3am
Retro American DinerAn old-fashioned, family-friendly diner that is as suitable for a late-night snack as it is for breakfast. Typical diner fare: The creamy chocolate shakes are delicious, as are the peanut butter pancakes. For something more substantial, the menu features a long list of sandwiches, burgers, and salads.
Children accompanied by a paying adult eat for free until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.