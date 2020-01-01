15 reasons to visit Belgium
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
We have been living in Belgium for almost three years now, after living in Italy for three years and Germany for five years. We love the food, the people, the amazing architecture, the proximity to other great countries. Do I love living here? Yes I do :)
Save Place
Dinant, Belgium
For a wonderful, relaxing weekend try Dinant. It has great architecture, great views from the fortress on top of the mountain and great food. Sit a cafe and watch the world go by in one of Belgium's most beautiful cities.
Save Place
Ghent, Belgium
No wonder I love Gent so much, every time I go it offers me a different set of photos :). And no matter the season, it's always beautiful, always welcoming, always full of life and always abundant with great restaurants, sightseeing, shopping and...
Save Place
1000 Brussels, Belgium
Save Place
Place de l'Evêché 1, 7500 Tournai, Belgium
Tournai is the perfect place to spend a Saturday afternoon. Visit the amazing Notre Dame Cathedral, go up in the Belfry which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List or just have a coffee at a cafe in the square and watch the world go by. Looking...
Save Place
Grote Markt 34, 8900 Ieper, Belgium
We decided one weekend to go to Ypres to see the war memorials and cemeteries and did some research about it, and it looked great as far as architecture goes but when we got there is was just amazing. I new the Cloth Hall will be impressive but to...
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
This is a weekend dedicated to Belgian beers. Small and big breweries present their beer on the Grand-Place. The entrance is free, the tastings have to be paid. And if you are not a beer fan, go for the amazing, fresh oysters sold by different...
Save Place
Orval 1, 6823 Florenville, Belgium
You cannot visit the current Orval Abbey but for a small fee you can visit the Orval Abbey ruins. By the 12th century, this Cistercian abbey isolated in the Gaume Forest had become one of the most famous and richest in Europe. After a film on...
Save Place
Chimay, Belgium
Chimay is one of the 6 Trappist beers in Belgium. If you go to the monastery do stop at the restaurant, situated about 1-2 miles before the monastery, as they serve some great steak made with Chimay beer sauce, Chimay cheeses and of course Chimay...
Save Place
Buizingen, 1501 Halle, Belgium
Hallerbos (Flemish) or Bois de Halle (French) is a beech forest just south of Brussels. It's a popular spot for walking, cycling and horseback-riding. Every spring, for a few short weeks, the forest makes a magical transformation into a blue...
Save Place
Rue au Beurre 31, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Maison Dandoy has been baking delicious treats in Brussels since 1829 and you'll find their famous shops scattered around Brussels. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by the sights and smells of crunchy biscuits (cookies) looking much as they have...
Save Place
Brussels, Belgium
If you are on a diet do not come to Belgium because sights like this one are everywhere. But if you are a chocolate lover, then this is the place for you! Everywhere you turn there are amazing chocolate stores that look just sooo good. They have...