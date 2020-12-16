15 of the Best Picnic Spots around the World
Collected by Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
Is there anything more relaxing than a picnic on a beautiful day? Picture this: family, friends, wine, cheese, bread, fruit, salads. Bring your sunglasses and sunscreen because chances are high that you will be lounging for quite a while.
Save Place
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan can, famously, feel like endless rows of apartment blocks and office towers for most of its length. At least above 14th Street, a regular grid of streets and avenues, bisected only by Broadway, has transformed the city into a dream for...
Save Place
Piazzale Napoleone I, 00197 Roma RM, Italy
Encompassing early 200 acres of rolling parkland, Villa Borghese is Rome's verdant heart and everyone's favorite place for an afternoon walk. The vast gardens are criss-crossed with picturesque paths, where visitors can meander past ancient...
Save Place
107 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Paris is without question one of the best picnic cities. The only challenge is finding a park or garden that allows you to sit on the grass. To keep the land looking lush and pristine, guards mill about to police picnickers sprawled on off-limits...
Save Place
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
Save Place
Marwick Head, Orkney KW17 2NB, UK
After picking up a fantastic batch of fresh haggis to go with our fish and chips in Stromness we made our way north to Marwick Head. Upon reaching Marwick Head - a beautiful tower situated atop impressive cliffs - we walked along the cliff tops in...
Save Place
María Antonia, Guánica 00647, Puerto Rico
La Isla de Guilligan (Gilligan's Island, though not the one from the television show) is a popular hangout for Puerto Rican locals. I myself am only home for several weeks a year and I still go once or twice every year. The island is sometimes...
Save Place
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
Founded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous...
Save Place
Pos Chikito, Aruba
Just down the road from Zeerover is Mangel Halto Beach, located in Pos Chiquito on the southeast coast just south of the Spanish Lagoon. Rife with marine life, the shallow waters make it a perfect place to snorkel. Powdery sand and beach huts make...
Save Place
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25