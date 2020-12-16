15 Experiences In Oporto, Portugal
Collected by Connie Hand , AFAR Local Expert
Oporto is Portugal's second largest city. I really enjoy this fascinating city. There is so much to see and do and so many attractions to enjoy. There are many excellent hotels and restaurants. The attractions are interesting. The city is full of history and historic sites. If you enjoy Europe, you will enjoy yourself in Oporto.
R. da Fonte Taurina 99 101, 4050-270 Porto, Portugal
The great D. Luis I Bridge is the symbol of Oporto. It was inaugurated in 1886. The engineer was a disciple of Eiffel. There are two iron decks. The upper deck is the Metro track while the bottom deck is a traffic and pedestrian way. To get to the...
Praça da Ribeira, nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
In Oporto, Portugal, you can take a river cruz if you want. There are several choices from 50 minute boat tours to several hours or even several days. I chose to go on the 50 minute "Six Bridges" river cruise. I started at the Cais da Ribeira...
Iberia
Oporto is the second largest city in Portugal and one of the oldest European cities dating back to the 4th c. "Oporto " means the port. Oporto is famous for among other things Port wine. Port wine is fortified wine. These wines are world renowned....
Praça Ribeira nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
Looking across the Douro in the evening, I watched the night descend and saw a magical sight. The entire area was lit up and looked like a fantasy light display. It could have been Disney World or a Christmas light display. The air was charged...
Praça Ribeira nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
There are many hotel options in Oporto, Portugal. I have stayed in several but on a recent trip to Oporto, I chose to stay at the Pestana Porto Hotel. The hotel consists of several adjoining buildings. The furnishings were new and up to date. The...
Praça Ribeira nº1, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
Across the Douro River on the opposite side of Oporto is Vila Nova Da Gaia, where all the famous port wine cellars are located. The D. Luis I Bridge spans the river at the Cais da Ribeira. You can walk across the bridge and get to the Cais da...
Rua Santa Catarina 112, 4000-442 Porto, Portugal
The Rua Santa Caterina is the most important shopping street in Oporto. It is a pedestrian street which is closed to traffic. Along the Rua Caterina you will find the Mercado Bolhao which is a lively market with many shops to delight the market...
4000-098 Sé, Portugal
The Cathedral of Oporto is located in the district of Batalha near the old city walls. Construction began in 1110 and was completed in the 13th c. The Se is one of the most important monuments in Portugal. It is of Romanesque design with some...
Rua do Infante D. Henrique, 4050-297 Porto, Portugal
I was in the Ribeira district of Oporto. I wanted to see the Gothic and Baroque Church of Sao Francisco. So I wandered into the church that was listed as one of the most important and beautiful churches of Oporto. It was said to be very ornate. I...
R. Formosa, 4000-214 Porto, Portugal
When in Oporto in Portugal, don't miss the most famous of the city's markets: The Bolhao Market. Established in 1839, this colorful, noisy market is located in the heart of the city of Oporto. The market consists of a huge two story building. This...
552, R. de São João 28, 4050-513 Porto, Portugal
The wine bar Vinologia: La Maison des Porto specializes in the city’s namesake port. Drop by the cozy tasting room to sample one of 200 bottles, mostly from regional small-batch producers. Rua de São João 46, 351/936-057-340 This appeared in the...
R. das Carmelitas 144, 4050-161 Porto, Portugal
A blend of neo-Gothic and art nouveau, the enchanting Livraria Lello bookshop dates to 1906 and is rumored to have inspired J.K. Rowling’s Hogwarts in Harry Potter.
Driving along the countryside in northern Portugal near Oporto I saw the spectacular hillside vines of the famous Douro Valley spread out in front of me for miles. The sight was breathtaking. I saw the steep hillsides with the vines on the...
