12 Reasons We Love Thailand

Most travelers kick off their Thai adventure in the country’s capital, Bangkok, an exhilarating place where tradition and modernity collide. Away from the big city, Thailand supplies the whole spectrum of travel experiences. The country’s north offers mist-shrouded mountains, its south some of the world’s best beaches. With beautiful landscapes, amazing food and friendly people, the “Land of Smiles” continues to capture the hearts of visitors.