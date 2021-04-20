Distillerie Neisson
Domaine Thieubert, Le Coin, Le Carbet 97221, Martinique
| +596 596 78 03 70
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5pm
Sat 8:30am - 12pm
Why Pick Just One Distillery, When You Can Have Ten!Martinique’s Route Des Rhums is something of the ultimate single island rum tour. The big reason for this being there are 10 different distilleries spread across Martinique’s 425 square miles! TEN! Two of the best are Distillerie Neisson and Plantations Saint James Martinique.
All of them produce what's called rhum agricole, but all you need to know is Martinique rums are the only rums in the world that have been granted the prestigious Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC) designation. Awarded by the French government agency Institut National des Appellations d’Origine (INAO) in recognition of the finest agricultural products (wines, cheeses, butters, etc), the AOC designation is an incomparable stamp of excellence in the culinary and spirits world.