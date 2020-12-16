12 Must-Do Experiences in Montreal
Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
Montreal is a city like no other, and its unique, unmissable attractions define it. Experience the city like never before with these Montreal must-dos, from going to the spa on a moored boat in the Old Port, to touring the legendary food trucks, to street art hopping on hip boulevard Saint-Laurent—not to mention ice skating in the summer, a quintessentially Montreal thing to do.
55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
To me, no other place in Montréal represents the city better than Place d'Armes. After all, it is the second oldest public site in the city, and its center is home to a statue of Paul de Chomedey, the founder of Montréal. And the varied...
6389 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2S 3C3, Canada
On the northern end of busy Boulevard Saint-Laurent, between the hipster coffee shops of the Mile End and the lively trattorias of Little Italy (and a stone throw's from popular Jean-Talon market), stands Pastaga, one of the few eco-responsible...
1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on...
Rue McGill & Rue de la Commune O, Montréal, QC H3C, Canada
Bota Bota began its life on the water as a ferryboat. Then called the Arthur Cardin, it sailed between the cities of Sorel and Berthier, just east of Montreal, back in the 1950s. Many years later, someone had the idea to transform this mothballed...
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
Yes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more...
It wasn't until the summer of 2013 that food trucks were legally allowed to serve customers in Montreal. But when Montreal decides to do something, it goes big. As of this writing, 40 trucks have been granted a permit to roam the streets of the...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
While most people head to the Olympic Center solely for the quirky stadium, I am happy to report that besides the biggest white elephant Montreal has ever known (it took 35 years to pay the stadium off after the Olympic Games were over), there is...
273 Bernard Street west, Montréal, QC H2V 1T5, Canada
HELM is an acronym formed from the French names for the four ingredients of beer—hops, water, yeast, and malt. This establishment serves 11 beers, and each is unique, brewed on site, and made of 90 percent Québécois...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
160 Rue Saint Viateur E #105, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada
Did you know this is a Montreal-based brand? This menswear maker, specializing in shirts and suits hip professionals actually like to wear, has conquered indie circles all over the world with its web store, but over the past couple of years it has...
1432 Rue Mackay, Montréal, QC H3G 2H7, Canada
The epitome of the indie coffee shop in Montreal, Myriade is a long-loved spot for hipsters, indie music connoisseurs, and lovers of good coffee. Although the indoor place is relatively small, the outdoor deck makes up for it if you are quick...
