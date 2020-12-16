12 Must-do Experiences in Monaco
Collected by Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert
From simple hikes to extravagant dinners, Monaco offers a little bit of something for everyone.
Marché de la Condamine, Place d'Armes, 98000 Monaco
Open daily, even on Sundays, the Condamine market is a combination covered and outdoor market where residents come to stock up their larders with regional specialties, local produce, and fish directly from the sea below. Grab a coffee at one of...
62 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique, 98000 Monaco
Designed in 1933, the Exotic Garden on Monaco paints a rich palette of succulents and cacti from across the globe, with a variety of flowering seasons to ensure bursting blossoms throughout the year. There are panoramic views that give unique...
It is so easy to stroll into France, many visitor cross the border without ever realizing they’ve been abroad. Instead of a coastal hike, the French Riviera offers a paved path that takes travelers from the Principality to Mala Beach on the Cap d’...
40 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
In an area about the size of Central Park, Monaco boasts 4 Michelin star restaurants. Chef Paolo Sari’s Elsa in the swanky 1930's designed Monte Carlo Beach Hotel is the world's first 100% organic Michelin star restaurant. Rock star chef Alain...
Precious four acres in Fontvieille have been transformed into a public park with a lake, monumental sculptures, and the Princess Grace Rose Garden, boasting 8,000 bushes of 300 different varieties of rose, including the Grimaldi Royal Family’s...
1, Restaurant, +, 93505130, Quai Louis II, 98000, Monaco
The Club Bouliste Monégasque hides in plain sight. Occupying a quiet corner on the “Rocher”, near the Oceanographic museum, locals flock to this private bocci ball club for a quiet lunch away from the swarms of tourists. While technically for...
98015 Monaco-Ville, Monaco
At five minutes before noon every day, the uniformed Carabiniers du Prince perform a ceremonial changing of the guard in front of Monaco's palace. Though the royal family still lives in the palace, much of the year there...
Avenue Saint-Martin, 98000 Monaco
17 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco
A reflective disc by Anish Kapoor crowns the historic Place du Casino. A señora by Valdés turns her back to the sea. Walking through the streets of Monaco is a treasure hunt for internationally acclaimed contemporary art, with hidden jewels...
Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco
The sight of tuxedo-clad James Bond ordering his martini in the Casino de Monte Carlo makes a girl's heart race, her imagination run wild. Have your martini at the Hôtel de Paris' American Bar before crossing legendary Place du Casino for your...
68 Allées des Boulingrins, 98000 Monaco
Shopping is a hobby for some of the incredibly rich and maybe famous who sail into Monaco's harbor. The Pavillons Monte Carlo is an otherworldly shopping center where Madame can dress from head to toe starting with a tiara! More down to earth...
Larvotto Beach, Monaco-Ville, Monaco
Larvotto is a small stretch of pebbles along the shore, and the country’s only beach. Gathered at Monaco’s extreme eastern border, it is the ideal spot to appreciate the Mediterranean. Paddle boards and kayaks are available for rent, while SkiVol...
