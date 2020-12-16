12 Experiences You'll Love in Da Nang and Hoi An
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Two of Vietnam's most dynamic destinations, both Da Nang and Hoi An have plenty to entice visitors. From the best banh mi sandwiches in Vietnam to a fire-breathing bridge, these are experiences that will live in your memory long after you've left the country.
Behind these buttery walls, the most fashionable tailors are ready to help you design a gorgeous new wardrobe. Yaly may take an extra day or two for your items to be perfect, but it's worth the extra appointments... and the price. Sure, you can go...
03 Hoàng Diệu Thị Xã Hội An, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
I showed the picture on my phone to fruit vendor at the Hoi An market early in the morning. Her once stern face softened and she soon sprung to life eager to help me find the Banh Mi shop in the picture. She drew me maps, and practically walked me...
288 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The Old Quarter of Hoi An is incredibly well preserved and photogenic. Head there at nightfall when the lanterns are lit and begin snapping some incredibly beautiful photos. Between the lanterns, the gorgeous architecture, the boats, and the...
100 Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Two Vietnamese fisherman pulling in their fishing net.
Cooking schools seems to be popping up everywhere in Hoi An – and most of them also include some sort of market tour that will familiarize you with the how the market operates as well as explain those many unique fruits and vegetables that baffle...
Deo Hai Van, tt. Lăng Cô, Phú Lộc, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
A 13-mile section of Vietnam's National Route 1A between Da Nang and Hue, the Hai Van Pass might be short in distance, but it’s long on views. Rising up and down the Truong Son range, and with a name that translates to "Ocean Cloud" Pass, the road...
Duy Thu, Duy Xuyên, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
A UNESCO World Heritage site in a mountain valley about 40 miles west of Da Nang, My Son is a vestige of the Champa kingdom, a culture that was heavily shaped by Hindu beliefs and practices. Built between the 4th and 14th centuries, the temples...
No sight defines Danang more than its impressive "dragon bridge". The structure, which spans the Han River, was built at great expense and opened to traffic in late 2013. It is an impressive sight at all times, but especially so on Saturday and...
Chùa Linh Ứng, Hoàng Sa, Thọ Quang, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Vietnam
A journey to Son Tra Peninsula is a must for many reasons, not least the opportunity to visit Linh Ung Pagoda. The temple is the largest in Danang and is spectacularly located on a knoll with fantastic views back towards China Beach and the Marble...
