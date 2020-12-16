Where are you going?
10 Best Beach Getaways Near Barcelona

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Get away from noisy, crowded Barcelona beaches, and find your own little slice of sandy paradise nearby. Beaches near Barcelona don't disappoint. Whether you prefer the secluded enclaves in Tossa de Mar, or the party vibe in Sitges, there's sure to be a beach for you within a few hours of Barcelona. Sample fresh seafood with vistas of clear waters all along Costa Brava, stopping off in picturesque villages like Calella and Cadaqués. Don’t miss the sweeping views from atop cliffs at Cap de Creus.
Hotel Sant ROC

Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
Sitges

08870 Sitges, Barcelona, Spain
Don't forget to stray from the secluded and upscale beach of Sitges to wander its cobblestone streets for small moments of joy like looking up at these vibrant flowers dangling overhead, ready to drop, in one-of-a-kind Spanish ceramic pots.
Tossa de Mar

17320 Tossa de Mar, Girona, Spain
Tossa de Mar, along the Costa Brava, is just under two hours away from Barcelona by bus, but it feels worlds away. Even on an overcast evening, the quaint little town still manages to shine. Hotel Cap d'Or, on the edge of the main strip, is a...
Barceloneta

La Barceloneta, Barcelona, Spain
The city’s old fishing quarter, Barceloneta, is a warren of narrow residential streets dotted with classic family-owned seafood restaurants. The neighborhood is charming, if a bit scruffy, but its biggest asset is its proximity to Barcelona’s...
Castell Beach

Combine a visit to an archaeological site with some time relaxing on one of Palamós’s most beautiful beaches at the Castell Iberian settlement. The ruins of a pre-Roman Iberian settlement crown a peninsula to the east of Palamós. Take a short walk...
Cadaqués

Cadaqués, Girona, Spain
The Costa Brava of the Mediterranean is truly a magical place and there is no wonder why so many notable artists frequented the small town of Cadeques, Spain over the last century. This old fishing village is the epitome of picturesque with its...
La Fosca Beach

Carrer Dues Palmeres, 25, 17230 Palamós, Girona, Spain
La Fosca is one of the most popular beaches around Palamós. It’s a five-minute drive or a 20-minute walk north of the town's marina. The sandy interior of the cove is divided by a rocky promontory in the middle, while the ruins of the Castle of...
S’Alguer Cove

S’Alguer Cove sits between Fosca Beach and Castell Beach. Fishermen have camped here since the 16th century, pulling their small boats up onto the sand. Today it is a designated Cultural Heritage Site for its colorful cottages that stand near the...
