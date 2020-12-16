10 Best Beach Getaways Near Barcelona

Get away from noisy, crowded Barcelona beaches, and find your own little slice of sandy paradise nearby. Beaches near Barcelona don't disappoint. Whether you prefer the secluded enclaves in Tossa de Mar, or the party vibe in Sitges, there's sure to be a beach for you within a few hours of Barcelona. Sample fresh seafood with vistas of clear waters all along Costa Brava, stopping off in picturesque villages like Calella and Cadaqués. Don’t miss the sweeping views from atop cliffs at Cap de Creus.