Epic Trips Hero Image
13 Epic Trips That Will Change Your Life

What a thrill, to travel vicariously through the words and images of my colleagues over the past year, as they journeyed to some of the farthest reaches of the globe—and their imaginations—to tell these stories. This series of Epic Trips began with a pitch from AFAR photo editor Michelle Heimerman, who proposed a trip to one of the world’s greatest archaeological sites in the historic region of Mesopotamia, along the northern edge of the Fertile Crescent (aka Türkiye). At a glance, we were sending her to the middle of nowhere, but as she so astutely points out in her photo essay on ancient Göbekli Tepe, “You’re actually squarely in the middle of somewhere, circa 9500 B.C.” With the help of archaeologists and professors at the top of their field, she experienced “the places of our ancient ancestors, to allow space for the unanswered. To use travel as a way to think about who we once were.”

That got my mind racing. What if we could cross deserts, journey up mountains, raft river rapids and sail remote seas, even touch the edge of space to better understand our past? To examine the impact humanity has had on the planet—from different angles—and a future where we can see the world’s most stunning environments responsibly?

We traveled with companies like Lindblad, Modern Adventure, a certified B Corp, and Exceptional Kangaroo Island, an essential local business, to be sure these trips had a positive impact on the destinations we visited. How’s that for a modern definition of epic?

Read on for this year’s collection of Epic Trips to Australia, the Arctic (and Antarctica), Brazil, British Columbia, Fiji, Greenland, Mexico, the Nile in Uganda, Peru, Türkiye, across Europe, and up to the rim of the atmosphere.

-Laura Dannen Redman

EpicTrips-Greenland-Klaus-Larsen-guide-on-ice-hike3.jpg
Epic Trips
A Night to Remember on the Greenland Ice Sheet
When the going gets tough, the tough use hand warmers.
Fiji-Resort_View-from-above_Nanuku-Resort-Fiji.jpg
Epic Trips
In Fiji, Preserving an Underwater Paradise—One Tree at a Time
It all starts with a mangrove sapling at Nanuku Resort on Viti Levu.
Polaroid-esque photos of writer Roxane Gay and her wife, designer Debbie Millman
In the Magazine
Writer Roxane Gay Takes the Trip of a Lifetime
Once upon a time, writer Roxane Gay and her wife, the illustrator Debbie Millman, set sail to Antarctica. Here, they each tell the tale—well, their version of it.
Sierre-de-SanFrancisco-Lede.jpg
Epic Trips
Donkeys, Rancheros, Ravines: A Journey to the Ancient Murals of Sierra de San Francisco
Located in Baja California Peninsula, the Great Murals are the oldest cave paintings in the Americas—but they are incredibly hard to access.
Jaguar rewilding in Caiman Ecological Refuge, in Brazil's Pantanal.
Epic Trips
Safari in Your Time Zone
In the Brazilian wetlands, we track jaguars and hyacinth macaws on a wildlife conservation tour in the same time zone as New York City.
Featured Partner: Visit California

From misty Northern California redwood forests to sun-kissed Southern California beaches, the enchanted Golden State makes Disneyland seem normal. Discover hundreds of places to visit, learn our diverse regions and lively cities all in one place.

Less than two hours from Los Angeles, Palm Springs has always been a popular desert getaway
Journeys: United States
Shop, Dine, and Explore Your Way Through This Chic Desert Destination
November 10, 2022 10:17 AM
 · 
Visit California
Yosemite National Park
Journeys: United States
Explore One of The World’s Most Epic National Parks and More Wonders
November 10, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
Visit California
California is known to have one of the most beautiful stretches of coastal scenery in the country.
Journeys: United States
The Ultimate Itinerary for One of the World’s Best Coastal Destinations
November 10, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
Visit California

Read More
EpicTrips-KangarooIsland-00-Lede-Andrea-Izzotti.jpg
Epic Trips
Chasing Adventure on Kangaroo Island, the Galápagos of Australia
In 2020, bushfires burned more than half of Australia’s natural wonder. Thankfully, the flora and fauna have begun to return—as have the visitors.
Tour groups gather on a raised walkway to view Göbekli Tepe.
Epic Trips
Visiting One of the World’s Greatest Archaeological Sites in Türkiye
It’s a place you probably never heard of, but even nowhere is somewhere. Here, a photo exploration of ancient Göbekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe.
EpicTrips-EuroTrain-05-Graz.jpg
In the Magazine
25 Days, 9 Countries, 1,959 Miles: Seeing Europe by Train
For one British writer left adrift by Brexit, a cross-continental train trip might be the best way to reconnect with her European neighbors.
EpicTrips-Wildwaters-Lodge-Lede.jpg
Epic Trips
“Hold On!” White Water Rafting on the Nile
During a trip to Wildwaters Lodge, one writer learns why Uganda is rapidly becoming a white water destination.
Space tourism is quickly becoming a tangible reality—what effect will the industry have on the environment?
In the Magazine
The Promise and Peril of Space Tourism
A space tourism industry is being built on the proposition of personal and existential transformation. But at what cost?
ET-Svalbard-BaileyBerg-00-lede.jpg
Epic Trips
On a Cruise to the Remote Arctic, Where Polar Bears Roam (for Now)
What an expedition cruise in the rugged yet fragile High Arctic can teach travelers about the planet.
Modern Adventure connects you with local communities in each country it visits, including Peru.
Epic Trips
13 Years Later, Seeing Machu Picchu in a Completely New Way
One AFAR editor retraces the steps of a college spring break trip with the help of local guides, a celebrity chef, and a few new friends.
A lone hiker looks out at fall colors in Monica Meadows, British Columbia, one of the many Mountain Trek retreat hikes.
Epic Trips
Bears, Trees, and Zero Coffee: What a Week-Long Wilderness Retreat Is Really Like
On a retreat with the wilderness outfitter Mountain Trek, one writer hikes through some of British Columbia’s finest wilderness—and, finally, hugs a tree.
Unpacked: Great Expectations
In the Magazine
Why Travel Bucket Lists Aren’t All They’re Cracked Up to Be
“Once-in-a-lifetime” vacations. “Bucket list” trips. Both are often celebrated as major rewards. In reality, they can mean putting undue pressure on a destination—and on ourselves.
Suites at the Aman New York in Midtown Manhattan start at 745 square feet.
On Now
Hotel Tour: Aman New York
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
9 Things That Are Offensive in Asia
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Suitcase Review: The Away Bigger Carry-On, Is It Worth Buying?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
#EveryoneIsWelcome