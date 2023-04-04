California’s Craftsmen and Desert Dreamers

California’s reputation as a land of innovation extends far beyond Silicon Valley, with boundary-pushing art and architecture to be found in the lowlands of the Mexican frontier all the way to the foothills of Angeles National Forest. Our four-day itinerary will help you find inspiration throughout the best of Southern California’s lesser-known lands.Fueled by a hearty helping of the state’s notoriously delectable cuisine, you’ll range from the timeless architecture of breezy Old Town Pasadena to the radical art installations left under the desert sun on the shores of the Salton Sea, with plenty of time to stargaze and unwind left in between.

Though Pasadena is pleasant throughout the year, temperatures in the desert can fluctuate considerably depending on the season, making it best to visit between October and April. While it might be easiest to fly into Ontario International Airport, several other options are within reasonable distance, including LAX and San Diego International.