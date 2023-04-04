Alternative Culture and Cuisine in Los Angeles and Orange County

This seven-day itinerary is an expression of the belief that the true heart of a metropolis is rarely found on Main Street, that the sights and flavors most worth pursuing are often time-tested and trend-resistant. Traveling from the forgotten canals of Venice Beach to a side of Anaheim beyond its theme parks, this trip will explore some of the lesser-trod pathways through Greater Los Angeles and Orange County, embracing the expressive, the alternative, and the multicultural culinary, artistic, and architectural highlights lurking just beyond the mainstream in these sprawling, eternally sunny cities.

Though there’s no wrong time to visit, springtime just might be the best time to sidestep the crowds. The region is also supported by a wealth of international airports, including LAX, John Wayne, and Long Beach, so whether you choose to fly into Los Angeles and out of Orange County or some combination therein, you should have no trouble finding a route that works for you.