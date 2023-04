Alternative Culture and Cuisine in Los Angeles and Orange County

Now that you’ve tasted a bit of what Orange County has to offer, head deeper into the region, starting with a visit to Santa Ana, the second-largest city in the county. Kick things off with a visit to the Bowers Museum to mill about among more than 100,000 international artistic and cultural treasures, not counting its ongoing calendar of temporary exhibitions. From the Bowers, take a drive over to Anaheim Packing House , a former citrus packing facility that has since been transformed into a popular food hall with a variety of vendors, from the Creole-Vietnamese fusion of 206 BCE to the Blind Rabbit , a moody, reservation-only speakeasy hidden behind a wall of sake barrels.Next, head to Garden Grove to take an architectural tour of the Christ Cathedral , a building designed by the renowned architect Philip Johnson and renovated in 2019. The guided tour will give you a behind-the-scenes look at the cathedral’s stunning glass and steel design—considered the largest of its kind upon its completion in 1981—including a glimpse at its massive Hazel Wright Organ as well as an impressive collection of religious art and artifacts. Even for the secular traveler, it’s an awe-inspiring spectacle.Sports fans should be sure to catch a Ducks game at the Honda Center or watch the Angels play at the Big A. Each team’s schedule varies, of course, with the hockey season spanning from October through April and baseball running from April to October, so check in advance to see if there’s a game coinciding with your visit.After the game, head back to the Anaheim Packing District to Poppy & Seed , one of Anaheim’s most talked-about restaurants. Featuring modern, Italian-inspired dishes made with locally sourced ingredients and a considerable wine list, the restaurant also features multiple tasting menus for the particularly adventurous.Finally, end your day with a nightcap and a panoramic view from Top of the V , an elegant rooftop bar and restaurant located in the nearby Marriott hotel. The bar offers a wide selection of drinks and late-night Basque small plates called, paired with the perfect vantage to enjoy the nightly fireworks show from the neighboring amusement park, making this an especially happy place to visit.