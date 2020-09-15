The Best State Parks in the Northeast—and How to Visit

From Leonard Harrison State Park in Pennsylvania to Watkins Glen State Park in New York, hikers, campers, and outdoor adventurers will want to add these 11 best state parks in the Northeast to their list.

This story is part of our “See America, One State Park at a Time” series. Though COVID-19 has stalled many travel plans, AFAR is continuing to cover the world, because while you may not be traveling right now, there’s always room for inspiration. Wild waterfalls. Wilder horses. The Grand Canyon of the East Coast—sorta. You’ll find all that and more in the state parks that span the 11 states of the Northeast, which includes New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. A majority of them are less than two hours from a big city, which means a weekend getaway is not only feasible but also recommended. So what are you waiting for? Connecticut Harkness Memorial State Park Is this the Cotswolds or Connecticut? Harkness Memorial State Park, a 230-acre state park overlooking Long Island Sound, is also the former estate of the Harkness family, and home to their “summer mansion, Eolia.” May we all get to a point where we can have mansions to name. Nearest city to Harkness Memorial State Park: New Haven

Where to stay when visiting Harkness Memorial State Park: Mystic is only a 25-minute drive from the park, so make a weekend out of it and check into the Whaler’s Inn in the center of town. Photo by Shutterstock/Dana Dagle Photography Cape Henlopen State Park is just 30 minutes from popular Rehoboth Beach. Delaware Cape Henlopen State Park We’re partial to barrier beaches with a side of history: Cape Henlopen—just 30 minutes from popular Rehoboth Beach—and its Fort Miles played a major role in defending the nation’s coast from WWII through the 1970s. There is now a military museum, as well as a historic lighthouse, alongside the quiet bays for swimming and well-paved hiking and biking paths. (Check out the Borrow a Bike program.) Nearest city to Cape Henlopen State Park: Rehoboth Beach

Where to stay when visiting Cape Henlopen State Park: Book one of 12 camping cabins within the state park (they sleep up to six) or sink into the hydrotherapy tubs at luxury boutique Hotel Rehoboth. Photo by Shutterstock/E.J. Johnson Photography Camden Hills State Park has more than 30 miles of hiking trails. Maine

Camden Hills State Park

About 80 miles north of Portland on Highway 1, you’ll find yourself in the charming waterfront town of Camden. And if you continue a few minutes more, you’ll happen upon Camden Hills State Park, which has 30 miles of hiking trails. On a clear day, hike (or drive) to the top of Mount Battie to take in views of Penobscot Bay all the way out to Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park. If you time your visit right in the fall, you’ll be treated to panoramas of the surrounding hills at peak color. (According to this map, that should be around the first week of October in 2020.) Nearest city to Camden Hills State Park: Portland

Where to stay when visiting Camden Hills State Park: After September 13, 2020, all 107 campsites are first-come, first-serve. Or stay at the Camden Harbour Inn in town. Photo by Shutterstock/Mary Swift Assateague State Park is the only oceanside state park in Maryland. Maryland Assateague State Park Connected by a short bridge to the rest of Maryland, this island park is most well-known for the teams of wild horses that roam Assateague’s beaches. As Maryland’s only oceanside park, Assateague also offers a unique opportunity to canoe or kayak through secluded coves and marshes, surf, swim, or simply spend the day sunbathing. Nearest city to Assateague State Park : Ocean City

Where to stay when visiting Assateague State Park : Camp on the beach at Assateague State Park’s campground or in the adjoining Assateague National Seashore . Photo by Shutterstock Nickerson State Park is close to both Boston and Providence, Rhode Island. Massachusetts Nickerson State Park What do we love about Nickerson State Park? Trout fishing, camping with the family, and “swimming in the beautifully clear freshwater kettle ponds in this Cape [Cod] park—glacial leftovers from the last Ice Age.” —Stephen Orr, editor in chief, Better Homes and Gardens Nearest city to Nickerson State Park: Boston or Providence, Rhode Island

Where to stay when visiting Nickerson State Park: Grab one of the 418 Nickerson State Park campsites (easily bookable) and you ’ll be able to swim from sunrise to sunset. Photo by Shutterstock Franconia Notch State Park is also home to the New England Ski Museum. New Hampshire Franconia Notch State Park