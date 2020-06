How the Cayman Islands Are Embracing Sustainability

The Cayman Islands, with their sun-drenched landscapes of sand and sea, are a major lure for some two million annual visitors. But in this Caribbean region—which has embraced the urgency of sustainability in the aftermath of devastating recent hurricane seasons—Caymanians have more fully realized that their future relies on maintaining the islands’ exquisite natural treasures.

Even though the Cayman Islands were mercifully spared the brunt of catastrophic blows from Hurricanes Maria and Irma, the autonomous British Overseas Territory is blossoming with a slate of sustainability initiatives. Indeed, in an area of the world that is especially sensitive to climate change and the effects of short-term thinking, the amped-up environmental initiatives of the Cayman Islands have brought them onto a level playing field with regional sustainability leaders. Here are some of the most interesting ways that the islands are going green:

Courtesy of Southern Cross Club Southern Cross Club is one of the leading resorts for green initiatives in the Cayman Islands.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Oneisha Richards, deputy director of tourism for the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, notes that while a voluntary residential recycling program has been established for some time, efforts on the islands are now far surpassing basic recycling. “Many businesses are banning plastic straws and using fewer plastic bags, instead opting for paper straws and reusable grocery bags,” she notes.



Recently, hotels and resorts on the island, like Cobalt Coast Resort, Compass Point Dive Resort, Little Cayman Beach Resort, Southern Cross Club, and Ocean Frontiers, have been working to eliminate their single-use plastics, too. One hotel has even come up with a unique way of repurposing recycled materials to add to the enjoyment of the outdoors. Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa (in partnership with local businesses West Indies Wine Company and Dart Real Estate) created the Community Bike & Walking Trail, made out of recycled glass, an effort that has diverted millions of glass bottles from landfills.

Photo by Dave Taylor Little Cayman Beach Resort’s sustainability initiatives include using green cleaning chemicals and employing compostable Greenware products.

Resorts Go Green

Beyond reducing and recycling, Cayman Island hotels are incorporating other notable green initiatives, too. One example is the Southern Cross Club , which has been involved in the Cayman Islands Environmental Program for the Tourism Sector (CEPTS) since 2009, when the program was initiated, and was awarded its inaugural Environmental Stewardship Award in 2013. Thanks to its sound environmental practices, including resource (such as energy, water, and material) conservation efforts, it was also one of the first of five resorts in the Cayman Islands to become Green Globe Certified , the premier international certification for sustainability.