8 Reasons Why You Should Go to the Caribbean This Winter

It’s been more than a year since Hurricanes Irma and Maria cut across the Caribbean, leaving varying degrees of devastation in their wake. While some islands recovered quickly or completely avoided the storms, others places are finally back in business for high season this winter after a long rebuilding process.

From iconic hotel reopenings in places hit hard by the storms to annual food festivals and brand-new flight routes to harder-to-access islands, here are the eight reasons you’ll want to book a warm-weather getaway to the Caribbean this winter.

Courtesy of JetBlue Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives in Puerto Rico on a JetBlue flight in advance of his three week run of "Hamilton."

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda reprise his role in Hamilton

San Juan, Puerto Rico

From January 11 to 27, 2019, Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing his Broadway musical Hamilton to San Juan to help raise money for his Flamboyan Arts Fund, which supports rebuilding Puerto Rico’s art community after the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria. The regularly priced tickets sold out almost immediately, but there are still $5,000 VIP tickets available to several performances.

A majority of San Juan’s hotels are open and ready to welcome guests in town for the show, including the El San Juan Hotel and Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which both reopened in late 2018 after extensive restorations. The iconic Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, which managed to stay open during its hurricane restoration work, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2019, too.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com In addition to the annual Cayman Cookout, the first KAABOO festival will take place on Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach.

Eat at the Cayman Cookout with Eric Ripert and

José Andrés

Chef Eric Ripert is hosting the 11th annual

at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman over the weekend of January 16 to 19, 2019, with other big-name chefs like Emeril Lagasse and

José Andrés (a winner of a 2018

If music and comedy are more of your thing, you can pick up tickets to the first

festival to see the likes of Blondie and David Spade perform on February 15 and 16 on Seven Mile Beach.

Courtesy of Baha Mar The Skybar opens at the SLS Baha Mar in January.

Drink a cocktail at the first rooftop lounge in the Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas