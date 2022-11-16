9 Fantastic Bermudian Experiences, From Raft-Ups to Fish Sandwiches

It might be tempting to visit Bermuda and never leave the shade of your umbrella, but there’s much more to this enriching and historic island than pink-sand beaches. Bermuda is home to a variety of thrilling, artistic, and delicious experiences that open a door to local heritage and communities. Shop directly from artists at a crafts market, stroll charming neighborhoods to see vibrant street art, and dig into unique fare like the Bermuda spiny lobster. From discovering colonial architecture to sipping signature rum cocktails, here’s how to connect with the distinctive cultural flavor that defines Bermuda.

You can enjoy a range of adventures by water in Bermuda

Go on an aquatic adventure

Beyond dreamy swaths of sand and into its sparkling blue waters, Bermuda offers a long list of aquatic adventures. Choose between high-adrenaline options like kite-surfing and parasailing, or more leisurely activities such as kayaking, whale-watching, and snorkeling. Whether or not you have any scuba diving experience, the many historic shipwrecks off Bermuda’s coast will inspire you.

The Lobster Pot Restaurant and Boathouse Bar is Bermuda’s oldest fish eatery

Get a taste of Bermuda

Seek out Bermuda’s authentic flavors to taste an abundance of types of fresh seafood. If you’re visiting between September and March, be sure to try the popular specialty Bermuda Spiny Lobster at local spot Lobster Pot Restaurant and Boathouse Bar. At any time of year, order a fish sandwich—crunchy fried fish with tartar sauce on raisin bread—for a unique island dish. Mama Angie’s or Seaside Grill offer the real deal.

Explore local architecture

Discover the colorful architecture of Bermuda, starting with St. George’s, founded in 1612 and a UNESCO World Heritage site. After seeing the British colonial buildings, check out other top historic sites including Fort Scaur, a hilltop stronghold built in the 1870s, the Gothic Revival-style Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, and Verdmont House Museum, a striking example of early Georgian architecture.

Travel deeper with the African diaspora heritage trail

Learn about Bermudians of African descent while exploring the African Diaspora Heritage Trail. Sign up for a guided tour or take it at your own pace, visiting places like the National Museum of Bermuda, Barr’s Bay Park, the Bermuda Heritage Museum, and the Lost at Sea Memorial. Also be sure to check out the City of Hamilton, where colorful murals that speak to the Black community’s heritage line the streets.

Choose to shop small

Connect with local makers in Bermuda by shopping small. Wander through the Bermuda Craft Market, where more than 60 local artists comprise the island’s largest craft marketplace. Browse ceramics, jewelry, textiles, and more. Other local options include the Bermuda Perfumery, made-to-order sandals at Della Valle, and locally inspired jewelry at Raw Island Jewels.

The Rum Swizzle is often referred to as Bermuda’s national drink

Experience Bermuda’s famous cocktail culture

Bermuda boasts two signature cocktails: the Dark ‘n Stormy and the Rum Swizzle. No sunset happy hour would be complete without sampling these drinks featuring local rum, which tends to be darker and sweeter than those from other islands. Try a Rum Swizzle at the Swizzle Inn and a Dark n’ Stormy at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club.

Raft-up is one of the authentic Bermudian traditions you’ll find in the summertime

Join a festive raft-up

Never heard of a raft-up? These on-the-water parties are a favorite island ritual that involve a group of boats tossing a line to connect and drop anchor along a sandbar. Lively music, bobbing along the turquoise waters on an inflatable float, and free-flowing rum-based drinks accompany the events. Join the party with a chartered party boat like the MV Longtail or book a private vessel with Sail Bermuda.

Try cliff-jumping

Climb up limestone cliffs at Admiralty House Park and leap into the turquoise waters below. Other places for cliff-jumping thrills include Diving Board Island (accessible only by boat and featuring hand-carved steps chiseled right into the rock), Blue Hole Park in Tom Moore’s Jungle, or Horseshoe Bay Beach. (Pro tip: Always be sure it’s high tide to ensure safe jumping.)

Support Black-owned businesses

You’ll find a wide range of Black-owned businesses in Bermuda. Travelers looking to rent bicycles can check out Pedego Electric Bikes, while those seeking one-of-a-kind gifts and items for kids can browse at The Tuck Shop. Vintage-hunters can uncover treasure at Urban Cottage.

