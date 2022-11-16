8 Epic Ways to Celebrate in Style in Bermuda

Whether you’re snorkeling in a secluded cove, cruising the coast in a private boat, or watching the sunset from your luxury suite with a signature rum cocktail, one thing is certain: Bermuda stands out as an ideal destination for a special escape. Packed with over-the-top experiences, five-star hotels, top spas, and world-class restaurants, this dreamy island promises to make any birthday, anniversary, long-anticipated family vacation, or simply a celebration of life extra unforgettable. Treat yourself to a shopping spree including custom-made sandals. Book a private island with a personal chef. Watch migrating humpback whales from your suite’s balcony. For thrill-seekers and sunworshippers alike, here’s how to discover the natural beauty and character of Bermuda while celebrating all along the way.

Cruise the coastline

Start the festivities by boarding a private catamaran cruise or boat rental. Few excursions are as dreamy as sailing the coastline on the Zara or ÜberVida yachts, complete with an on-board chef and fully stocked bar. After swimming and snorkeling, relax on the deck of one of these spacious ships measuring some 70 feet long and savor a gourmet sunset dinner.

Soak up the sun at Azura Bermuda’s infinity-edge pool

Live the suite life

A fabulous hotel room has the potential to take a trip to the next level. When planning a celebration in Bermuda, opt for a suite with jaw-dropping ocean views to ensure that every minute is incredible. Some hotels like Azura Bermuda, set on a bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, even offer prime real estate for watching the seasonal migration of humpback whales. Other stylish options include Rosewood Bermuda, home to breezy multi-bedroom suites with Italian linens, and Cambridge Beaches, which offers private pool cottages for those seeking seclusion.

Surrender to the spa

Slow down and unwind at one of Bermuda’s top spas. Try a hot-stone massage at Natura Spa, set in an ancient cave with glittering pools. At the Ocean Spa, arrive early to relax in the whirlpool, steam room, cooling mist room, or rainfall shower before your appointment—make sure to book the invigorating Reiki treatment. If you’d like to make a day of it, combine several treatments into one package at Sense, a Rosewood Spa, with the Sense of Bermuda Experience, including a cedar-oil massage, facial, manicure, pedicure, and lunch.

Go on a shopping spree

Connect with local designers and scout out handmade gifts during a day of shopping. Begin on Front Street in Hamilton, a charming shopping strip with harbor views, and uncover unique scents at Bermuda Perfumery, where you’ll find master perfumer Isabelle Ramsay-Brackstone, homewares, fashion, vintage items at Urban Cottage, and jewelry celebrating Bermuda’s textures and landscapes at Alexandra Mosher Studio Jewellery. Need a new pair of sandals? Have a custom design fitted to your foot and made with Tuscan leather straps at Della Valle.

Unofficially Bermuda’s national drink, the rum swizzle is a must-try on your Bermuda vacation

Plan a delicious dining experience

Break bread over an intimate meal prepared by one of the island’s best chefs. Choose between the historic wine cellar at the Waterlot Inn (don’t miss the bananas foster flambéed in Gosling’s dark rum), the sea views at Café Lido which serves up Mediterranean fare, or the garden room at Ascots Restaurant, set in a turn-of-the-century manor house.

Rent a private island

For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, why not reserve a villa on a private island? Perhaps the ultimate option if you’re seeking a serene escape, Bermuda’s many vacation rentals on private islands overflow with amenities to take a stay to the next level. Hawkin’s Island comes with a personal chef, unlimited water taxi transfers, and even a small sailboat, while Oswego Island offers a home with floor-to-ceiling glass windows for ocean views in all directions, plus use of a 23-foot power boat.

Bermuda is known to have one of the best shipwreck diving sites in the world Bobbi Wu/Unsplash

Snorkel, scuba, and go cliff-jumping

Looking to add some thrills to your celebration? The crystal-clear waters off Bermuda’s shores are ripe for adventure, from cliff-jumping off the limestone cliffs near Admiralty House Park and touring the white limestone stalagmites of Crystal Caves to snorkeling off the beach at Church Bay or Tobacco Bay. Want to scuba dive and explore surrounding reefs and shipwrecks? Connect with one of the island’s several diving outfitters to plan a personalized trip.

Take a stroll along Bermuda streets lined with colorful murals

Immerse yourself in culture

Get to know the cultural side of Bermuda with an art walk. Start at the Bermuda National Gallery and explore contemporary art exhibitions before wandering through Queen Elizabeth Park to see sculptures set in lush gardens. The Masterworks Museum features upwards of 1,500 Bermuda-inspired paintings, sculptures, and drawings. Complete the day with a Black Cultural Tour and meander past colorful murals that adorn the streets.