Zurich Law Library

With its ornate Neo-Baroque Opera House, its stately Medieval guild halls, and its numerous grand churches that pierce the city’s low-slung skyline, Zurich has no shortage of beautiful architecture. And for the most part, it’s resisted the charms of the global architects. The few starchitect-designed buildings it has, however, are exceptional. The most stunning is Santiago Calatrava’s Library at the Institute of Law, an ethereally curving structure capped by a glass dome.