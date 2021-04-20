Yeni Lokanta - Bar

A New Take on Classic Turkish Cuisine
Just off of Istanbul’s pedestrian shopping street, Istiklal Caddesi, Yeni Lokanta opened in 2013. Yeni means “new” in Turkish and the menu ventures in unexpected, surprising, and delicious directions, even if the décor, with its tiled floors and white washed walls, may look like that of many other restaurants in Istanbul
. The sea bean salad is given a sour kick with the addition of green plums; the manti (Turkish ravoli) are prepared with a dried eggplant filling rather than minced meat; and bulgur salad takes on a red hue and fresh flavor with the addition of sour cherries. Order one of the meze selections to sample three dishes, in servings generous enough for two to share. Save room for dessert or you may miss your chance to try smoked buffalo milk ice cream—an unusual salty-sweet companion to the kadayif custard fritter.