Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Yeni Lokanta - Bar

Tomtom Mahallesi, Kumbaracı Ykş. No:66, 34433 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
Website
| +90 212 292 25 50
A New Take on Classic Turkish Cuisine Istanbul Turkey

More info

Mon - Sat 12pm - 1am

A New Take on Classic Turkish Cuisine

Just off of Istanbul’s pedestrian shopping street, Istiklal Caddesi, Yeni Lokanta opened in 2013. Yeni means “new” in Turkish and the menu ventures in unexpected, surprising, and delicious directions, even if the décor, with its tiled floors and white washed walls, may look like that of many other restaurants in Istanbul. The sea bean salad is given a sour kick with the addition of green plums; the manti (Turkish ravoli) are prepared with a dried eggplant filling rather than minced meat; and bulgur salad takes on a red hue and fresh flavor with the addition of sour cherries. Order one of the meze selections to sample three dishes, in servings generous enough for two to share. Save room for dessert or you may miss your chance to try smoked buffalo milk ice cream—an unusual salty-sweet companion to the kadayif custard fritter.
By John Newton , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points