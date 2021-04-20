Where are you going?
Village Underground

1300-355 Lisbon, Portugal
Creativity in a multifunctional space Lisbon Portugal

Creativity in a multifunctional space

A project that already exists in London since 2007 arrives to Lisbon, more specifically at the Carris Museum.

A few shipping containers, which is an image of a port town like Lisbon, especially for those that arrive on a cruise ship; and two old double decker buses make Village Underground an office space for the creative industry. One of the buses is a cafeteria and the containers are workshop spaces, which can be rented at an affordable price and have Wi-Fi and air conditioning included.

In a posterior phase, the space will have a multifunctional cultural space, which includes expositions, theatre, conferences and concert stage, promoting cultural production and contemporary creativity.

The location is great, with a view over 25th April Bridge and Christ the King. Very close to the Santo Amaro Docks and to LX Factory.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
