Victoria Harbour Water Aerodrome

12 Erie St, Victoria, BC V8V 1Y4, Canada
+1 250-363-3578
Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm

Canada Day Fireworks

Every year on Canada Day the Victoria Harbour turns into a all-night party complete with fireworks and a beautiful ocean view.
By Lori-Lee Emshey

Lori-Lee Emshey
almost 7 years ago

Sail the Juan de Fuca

Sailboat is, by far, the best way to discover all the bays and explore the Vancouver Island coastline. Most charters are a full day, but there are some afternoon trips and you can see everything from whales to mountain ranges.

