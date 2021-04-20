Varscona Hotel on Whyte
8208 106 St
| +1 780-434-6111
For a Fine Stay on WhyteFor adventures in Old Strathcona, at the heart of Edmonton's cultural, culinary, and nightlife scenes, book a night or three at the Euro-style Varscona Hotel on Whyte. Historic Old Strathcona is home to the iconic Stracona Railway Station (built in 1908), the Princess Theatre (the city's oldest, built in 1915), and the Strathcona Hotel (built in 1891).
The hotel has wonderfully appointed rooms, an excellent breakfast nook, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center, an “oak and leather” lobby with a chill vibe, and an attentive staff always at the ready with a recommendation for a cafe, coffee shop, or curio store. The hotel is within walking distance of Old Strathcona's 100+ restaurants, cafes, bookshops, and music shops, and makes for a brilliant base for exploring Alberta's capital, especially when Edmonton is hosting one of its many festivals — one for nearly every day of the year, in fact, from the Edmonton International Fringe Festival (August 14-24) to Western Canada Fashion Week (September 18-25).
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]