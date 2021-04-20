Urbina Bay Isabela Island, Ecuador

Enjoy a Lazy Sunday Afternoon There's nothing better than a lazy Sunday afternoon—so long as you're able to spend it under the shade of a big tree, on a bed of soft leaves, and with a few of your favorite Galapagos tortoise neighbors nearby.



Our naturalist told us not to get too excited about our visit to Urbina Bay on Isabela island—our chances for spotting tortoise were low, he said—yet a few moments after landing on the beach we spotted this fellow relaxing under the foliage. Seeing these guys in the wild is one of the most thrilling experiences I've ever had.

