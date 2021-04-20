Where are you going?
Cerro Dragón Lagoon

Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador
Dance the Flamingo

Get it? Play on words right there. Ha.

This beautiful water lagoon is a playground for the awkwardly beautiful pink flamingo, a honking, goofy, loveable bird that is all legs and beak. I didn't expect to see flamingos in the Galapagos, so this was quite a nice surprise, given the spectacular setting and all. Santa Cruz is one of the most stunning of all the islands in the Galapagos, marked by tortured volcanic terrain, pretty lagoons, and spiraling mountain peaks.


By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

