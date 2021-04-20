Iniakuk Lake Wilderness Lodge
Without any roads for at least 100 miles in any direction, Iniakuk Lake Wilderness Lodge is so remote that getting to Fairbanks is only the start of it. Reaching the fly-in-only property, which has three bedrooms and one suite, involves two more flights, the last leg a floatplane to serene Iniakuk Lake, some 60 miles north of the Arctic Circle. Not secluded enough? Guests can opt for two even more far-flung cabins—both situated deep in Gates of the Arctic National Park, and both involving yet another flight. Whichever option you choose, jaw-droppingly-gorgeous nature awaits, from sand- and gravel-lined beaches for tranquil strolls to vast open tundra for watching hundreds of migrating caribou, all with the immense peaks of the Brooks Range as a majestic backdrop. All-inclusive tours also include personalized guided adventure excursions that may range from dogsledding through winding river valleys to overhead flight-fishing (which is as amazing as it sounds) for arctic char.