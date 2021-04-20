See What Life Was Like for Ukrainian Settlers at The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village

52km east of Edmonton, just off Highway 16 is The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village. Over 1.2 million Canadians are of Ukrainian heritage and the Edna-Star Colony outside of Edmonton is the oldest Ukrainian settlement in Canada.



The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open air museum (open May-September) that shows what life was like for the Ukrainian settlers coming to Canada. Make sure to stop by the The Kalyna Cafá and try some delicious pyrohy.