Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
Hwy 16 E, Tofield, AB T0B 4J0, Canada
| +1 780-662-3640
For a Throwback SpellThe Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is a living history museum and one of Canada's premier historical sites. The Village, notable for the ethnic Ukrainian and Canadian cast members who live and act in full period costume, is both engaging and inviting, and a revealing look at life in Western Canada between 1899 and 1930.
The Village is home to more than 30 fully restored (and in some cases, relocated) buildings that include a blacksmith shop, Eastern Byzantine churches, a grain elevator, one-room schoolhouse, traditional burdei sod house, a general store, and more.
The first time a “Ukrainian” blacksmith jaws at you in period lingo is somewhat jarring, but by the time you've visited a few sites, you'll find yourself swept up in the moment – and the history – and quizzing the local folk on their way of life. You may even find yourself working the fields, scythe or hammer in hand.
Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May Long Weekend (Monday before May 25) to Labour Day.
[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
See What Life Was Like for Ukrainian Settlers at The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
52km east of Edmonton, just off Highway 16 is The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village. Over 1.2 million Canadians are of Ukrainian heritage and the Edna-Star Colony outside of Edmonton is the oldest Ukrainian settlement in Canada.
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open air museum (open May-September) that shows what life was like for the Ukrainian settlers coming to Canada. Make sure to stop by the The Kalyna Cafá and try some delicious pyrohy.
The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open air museum (open May-September) that shows what life was like for the Ukrainian settlers coming to Canada. Make sure to stop by the The Kalyna Cafá and try some delicious pyrohy.