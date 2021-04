For a Throwback Spell

The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is a living history museum and one of Canada 's premier historical sites. The Village, notable for the ethnic Ukrainian and Canadian cast members who live and act in full period costume, is both engaging and inviting, and a revealing look at life in Western Canada between 1899 and 1930.The Village is home to more than 30 fully restored (and in some cases, relocated) buildings that include a blacksmith shop, Eastern Byzantine churches, a grain elevator, one-room schoolhouse, traditional burdei sod house, a general store, and more.The first time a “Ukrainian” blacksmith jaws at you in period lingo is somewhat jarring, but by the time you've visited a few sites, you'll find yourself swept up in the moment – and the history – and quizzing the local folk on their way of life. You may even find yourself working the fields, scythe or hammer in hand.Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May Long Weekend (Monday before May 25) to Labour Day.[Flash traveled to Alberta courtesy of Travel Alberta.]