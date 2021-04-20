Where are you going?
R. do Dr. João de Moura 2, 3800 Aveiro, Portugal
Aveiro Train Station Aveiro Portugal

Aveiro Train Station

Even if you don't travel to Aveiro by train, don't miss a visit to the old train station. Its facade is covered with blue Portuguese tiles, (azulejos) telling a story of an everyday life in ancient times.

The new train station is located near by and has service to Porto, Coimbra and Lisbon.
I first saw this beautiful train station when I was on a train from Lisbon to Porto. The building and the bright tiles really caught my eyes. For a minute I wanted to get off the train and take some pictures but I made sure to be back and visit the first opportunity I have.

This station is a good example for a style called Casa Portuguesa.
The station was built in 1861 for 3 years, when its door opened on April 10, 1864
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

