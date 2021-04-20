Train station
R. do Dr. João de Moura 2, 3800 Aveiro, Portugal
Aveiro Train StationEven if you don't travel to Aveiro by train, don't miss a visit to the old train station. Its facade is covered with blue Portuguese tiles, (azulejos) telling a story of an everyday life in ancient times.
The new train station is located near by and has service to Porto, Coimbra and Lisbon.
I first saw this beautiful train station when I was on a train from Lisbon to Porto. The building and the bright tiles really caught my eyes. For a minute I wanted to get off the train and take some pictures but I made sure to be back and visit the first opportunity I have.
This station is a good example for a style called Casa Portuguesa.
The station was built in 1861 for 3 years, when its door opened on April 10, 1864