Titou Gorge
Dominica
Photo courtesy of Discover Dominica Authority
Titou Gorge
Nestled in the rain forest leading up to the famous Boiling Lake, Titou Gorge features cool, deep waters and smooth cliff walls formed by molten lava. If you’re wearing water shoes and a flotation device, you can actually get down in the canyon and make your way upstream through a series of pools that ends at a waterfall. If you’ve seen Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, then you’ve seen Titou Gorge before—portions of the movie with Orlando Bloom were filmed in this very spot.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Canyoning Titou Gorge
Spiderman through this spectacular river valley, rappelling down waterfalls, climbing volcanic cliffs, and plunging into deep pools. Extreme Dominica offers expertly guided half-day expeditions. A small stretch is open to swimmers and gets crowded when cruise ships dock. As with all canyoning, flash floods can occur: Never enter water that's high, brown, or cluttered with debris.